MONETA Money Bank : Another Global Consultancy, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders to Vote “FOR” the Acquisition of Air Bank Group

12/09/2021 | 09:32am EST
MONETA: Another Global Consultancy, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders to Vote "FOR" the Acquisition of Air Bank Group

Prague, 9 December 2021

Glass Lewis, another global proxy adviser, has recommended that Moneta shareholders vote in favour of the proposed merger between MONETA Money Bank and Air Bank Group, including financing the transaction through a capital increase. Glass Lewis has also issued a positive opinion on other items on the agenda of the planned AGM, namely the payment of dividends and the reelection of the current members of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee, whose terms of office expired in October this year.

MONETA has received positive recommendations for all items at the upcoming General Meeting scheduled for Monday 20 December. Glass Lewis is recommending that MONETA shareholders vote in favour of the proposed acquisition of Air Bank Group, including the approval of the bank's capital increase and the associated amendment to its Articles of Association. Glass Lewis also recommended the reelection of both Mr. Gabriel Eichler and Mr. Tomas Pardubický to the Bank's Supervisory Board, as well as the re-election of Ms. Zuzana Prokopcová to Moneta's Audit Committee. A positive opinion was also given to the proposal for the payment of a dividend of CZK 3 per share.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) also issued a positive opinion on all items on the agenda, including its positive recommendation on the acquisition proposal. Both global players in the provision of investment advisory and market intelligence services to institutional investors and corporations worldwide have therefore recommended that Moneta shareholders vote in favour of the proposals as presented by the bank's Management Board.

"Both advisory firms have considered changing the terms of our proposed acquisition and the method of financing it. The recommendation to vote in favour of the management's proposals is in line with our expectations as the proposed terms certainly contain positive changes. If our proposal for this acquisition receives support of two-thirds or more of the shareholder vote, then the vision of the medium and long- term strategy will prevail over the short-term view. I personally hope that we will succeed in pushing through the acquisition proposal and its financing and that this will open the way for us to realise our ambitions in the next five years," said Tomáš Spurný, Chairman of the Management Board of MONETA Money Bank.

MONETA first proposed the acquisition in the autumn of 2018. However, this proposal and the associated offer were subsequently rejected by PPF in February 2019. In January this year, PPF made a new voluntary public offer, through which it acquired a 29.94% ownership stake in MONETA. The subsequent AGM in June then took place with a record 73.21% shareholder turnout. There, 61.89% of Moneta's shareholders voted in favour of the acquisition, and 61.69% of shareholders voted in favour of the capital increase: however, at least 75% of the votes were required for approval. However, by changing the

For more information, please contact:

Zuzana Filipová, mob.: +420 702 246 545, zuzana.filipova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Jan Cihlář, +420 602 447 324, jan.cihlar@beaufortcz.cz

or Media Service media@moneta.cz and www.moneta.cz

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., which is the controlling person of MONETA holding, is a leading independent Czech bank, servicing clients through its nationwide branch network. The bank has been traded on the Prime Market of Prague Stock Exchange since 2016. The bank has focused on retail and SME oriented business model with a strong position in the consumer and agriculture segments. In addition, the bank provides customers with insurance products and investment funds. MONETA serves more than 13% of the Czech population via an omni-channel distribution strategy which includes 154 branches and 555 ATMs, a market-leading digital banking platform, a call centre, auto dealers, building society and mortgage bank, brokers and leasing partners.

proposed transaction terms, instead of 75%, only two-thirds of the votes present will now be sufficient, i.e. 66.67%.

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 14:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
