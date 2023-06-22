MONETA Money Bank - 1H 2023 Financial results conference call

MONETA Money Bank will present its 1H 2023 financial results during the conference call

on 27 July 2023 at 10am CET. This conference call will be organized via Zoom platform or telephone dial-in.

We kindly ask participants to register themselves in order to be able to attend the conference call. After registration each participant will receive a link via email with details how to join the conference call.

Please note that the registration details are unique for your email address only and should not be forwarded or shared with anyone else due to technical reasons.

Registration:

To register for this conference call, please go to the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=295deff8&confId=52546

How to join the conference call

Please use one of the following options to join the conference call:

Zoom platform (video and audio):

The possibility to follow audio and video of the presentation. Use the link provided in the invitation that you received after your registration. Questions can be asked either via chat or by using the "raise hand" function, operator will unmute your line and let you know that your line is open, and you can ask question (before speaking please make sure that your local device is also unmuted).

Phone (audio)

The possibility to follow audio of the presentation only. Use the phone number and access code provided in the invitation that you received after your registration. Questions can be asked as soon as the operator starts Q&A session. To ask question, press *1 on your telephone keypad. Operator will unmute your line and let you know that your line is open, and you can ask question (before speaking please make sure that your local device is also unmuted).



