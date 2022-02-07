Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. MONETA Money Bank, a.s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONET   CZ0008040318

MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.

(MONET)
News 
Summary

MONETA Money Bank : Record from FY 2021 Earnings Call (PDF, 0.16 MB)

02/07/2022 | 11:20am EST
MONETA Money Bank FY 2021 Results

The record from the conference call held on 4 February 2022 at 11 am CET is available under this link:

https://investors.moneta.cz/financial-results/2021-video

MONETA Money Bank, a. s. | Vyskočilova 1442/1b, 140 28 Praha 4 - Michle | Company ID 25672720 | Registered by the Municipal Court in Prague, Section B, Insert 5403 tel.: +420 224 443 636 | www.moneta.cz

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 16:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
