    MONET   CZ0008040318

MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.

(MONET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/20 06:40:04 am EDT
79.95 CZK   +0.19%
07:35aMONETA MONEY BANK : announces disposal of non-performing loan portfolio – May 2022
PU
04/29MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28TRANSCRIPT : MONETA Money Bank, a.s., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
MONETA Money Bank : announces disposal of non-performing loan portfolio – May 2022

05/20/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Prague, 20 May 2022

MONETA Money Bank announces further disposals of non-performing loan portfolio

MONETA Group wishes to inform that it has successfully concluded further disposals of non-performing loan portfolio ("NPL") in the nominal value of CZK 302 million. The portfolio consisted of 3,259 unsecured loans in insolvency proceedings. MONETA realized on the disposal a pre-tax profit of CZK 96 million. The overall recovery from this portfolio reached 46% through the collection process.

The disposal was successfully conducted through competitive electronic auction process with 50 participants. Non-performing portfolio was bought by European investment company Laub Capital.

MONETA continues to perform towards its objectives of loan portfolio quality management and NPL disposal strategy. In 2022 year to date, MONETA disposed NPL portfolio in the total nominal value of CZK 450 million on which it generated a pre-tax profit of CZK 123 million.

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. |Vyskočilova 1442/1b, 140 28 Praha 4 - Michle |IČO: 25672720|Registered by the Municipal Court in Prague, Section B part 5403|

tel.: +420 224 443 636|www.moneta.cz

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
