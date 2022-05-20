MONETA Money Bank : announces disposal of non-performing loan portfolio – May 2022

Prague, 20 May 2022

MONETA Money Bank announces further disposals of non-performing loan portfolio

MONETA Group wishes to inform that it has successfully concluded further disposals of non-performing loan portfolio ("NPL") in the nominal value of CZK 302 million. The portfolio consisted of 3,259 unsecured loans in insolvency proceedings. MONETA realized on the disposal a pre-tax profit of CZK 96 million. The overall recovery from this portfolio reached 46% through the collection process.

The disposal was successfully conducted through competitive electronic auction process with 50 participants. Non-performing portfolio was bought by European investment company Laub Capital.

MONETA continues to perform towards its objectives of loan portfolio quality management and NPL disposal strategy. In 2022 year to date, MONETA disposed NPL portfolio in the total nominal value of CZK 450 million on which it generated a pre-tax profit of CZK 123 million.

