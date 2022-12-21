21 December 2022

MONETA Money Bank announces the issuance of MREL bonds in the amount of CZK 1.5 billion

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., (hereafter also "the Bank") announces that it has successfully completed the issue of bonds in the total amount of CZK 1.5 billion. The Bank has issued these bonds as a part of compliance with the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ("MREL") set by the CNB in accordance with the EU directive establishing a framework for the recovery and resolution of credit institutions (Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive).

This issuance is in line with Bank's plan that sets out the steps to meet the MREL requirement (the "MREL Build-up Plan"). This bond issuance increased the Bank's capital adequacy ratio by 90 basis points1 and the Bank thereby met the CNB's requirements for the end of 2022.

The issued bonds bear a fixed interest rate of 8% and are denominated in Czech crowns with four years maturity from the date of issue. The Bank has a call option on the third anniversary after the issue date. The issue date was set at 15 December 2022 and the maturity date is 15 December 2026 or 15 December 2025 in case of exercising the call option.

The issue was successfully executed in cooperation with J&T Bank and was distributed to retail investors in the amount of CZK 724 million and to institutional investors in the amount of CZK 776 million. The volume of the issue was increased from the originally planned amount of CZK 500 million to CZK 1,500 million due to strong demand from investors. The Bank plans to issue similar bonds of up to CZK 3 billion during 2023.

The prospectus for the bond programme is published on the Bank's website in the section Investor Relations/Bonds (https://investors.moneta.cz/bonds).

Based on the Bank's risk weighted assets on an individual basis in the amount of CZK 167.5 billion as at 30 September 2022.

