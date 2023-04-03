Advanced search
    MONET   CZ0008040318

MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.

(MONET)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:39:08 2023-04-03 am EDT
85.40 CZK   +3.64%
06:41aMoneta Money Bank : sells another portfolio of non-performing loans, extraordinary profit amounts to CZK 201 million
PU
06:41aMoneta : farmers have already concluded contracts worth almost half a billion through the online Smart Finance system
PU
06:41aMoneta Money Bank : simplifies call centre operations. Clients are now serviced by a talking robot
PU
MONETA Money Bank : buys more electric cars; they already make up almost half of its fleet

04/03/2023 | 06:41am EDT
MONETA buys more electric cars; they already make up almost half of its fleet

Prague, 26 January 2023

The share of electric vehicles in the MONETA Group's corporate fleet reached 46% at the end of last year. The bank, which is a pioneer of corporate electromobility in the Czech Republic, currently owns 130 purely electric cars. By the end of this year, nearly 60 new electric cars will be added to the garages of MONETA.

The Group's fleet currently comprises a total of 216 vehicles, 84 of which are still conventional, i.e. their engines are powered by either petrol or diesel. "Our long-termstrategic goal is to be a carbon-neutralcompany in so-calleddirect emissions by 2025, so switching to electromobility is one of the logical steps to achieve this. Along with the decision to purchase only electric vehicles for our fleet in the future, the reduction of the fleet also goes hand in hand," said Zuzana Filipová, Director of Sustainability and Communication at MONETA Group. Moneta's corporate fleet currently consists of 216 vehicles; by the end of this year, the bank plans to reduce this total number to 200. At the beginning of last year, 320 company cars were parked in the bank's garages.

MONETA began a radical transformation of its extensive fleet in 2017, when it acquired a total of 60 first- generation e-golfs for its then 460-car fleet. "We will be phasing out the outdated e-golfsover the course of this year and replacing them with a total of 57 new electric vehicles. We would like to have 131 electric cars and 69 conventional cars in the fleet by the end of the year," Filipová added.

In addition to zero emissions, electric cars also have an undeniable economic advantage: they cost up to

three times less to run annually than a conventional car: in addition to the efficiency of the drive itself, this is due to lower consumption costs, the absence of road tax and cheaper insurance. "A significant saving is the absence of paid parking, especially in Prague, where electric cars can park for free in so-calledblue zones. So if we include parking fees in the capital in the operating costs, the Prague e-Golfswill pay for themselves after the first year of operation," said Zuzana Filipová.

However, the interest in cars with sustainable drive is not only for the bank itself but also for its clients: compared to 2021, MONETA recorded a 50% increase in the number of loans arranged for the purchase of electric cars at the end of last year, which exceeded CZK 55.3 million.

For more information, please contact:

Zuzana Filipová, mob.: +420 702 246 545, zuzana.filipova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Václav Junek, +420 602 426 625, vaclav.junek@beaufortcz.cz or Media Service media@moneta.cz and www.moneta.cz

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., which is the controlling person of MONETA holding, is a leading independent Czech bank, servicing clients through its nationwide branch network. The bank has been traded on the Prime Market of Prague Stock Exchange since 2016. The bank has focused on retail and SME oriented business model with a strong position in the consumer and agriculture segments. In addition, the bank provides customers with insurance products and investment funds. MONETA serves more than 13% of the Czech population via an omni-channel distribution strategy which includes 153 branches and 563 ATMs, a market-leading digital banking platform, a call center, auto dealers, building society and mortgage bank, brokers and leasing partners.

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 10:40:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
