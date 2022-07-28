MONETA Money Bank : delivers first half net profit of CZK 2.9 billion, up 100.7 per cent year-on-year

PRESS RELEASE In Prague, 28 July 2022 MONETA delivers first half net profit of CZK 2.9 billion, up 100.7 per cent year-on-year CZK 2.9 billion net profit, up 100.7 per cent year-on-year

year-on-year Return on Tangible Equity of 22.6 per cent against 11.2 per cent in same period last year

CZK 6.1 billion total operating income, up 13.1 per cent year-on-year

year-on-year Operating costs at CZK 2.8 billion, down 1.9 per cent year-on-year

year-on-year Cost of Risk recorded a net release of CZK 250 million, or positive 0.19 per cent of average loan portfolio

Capital adequacy ratio at 16.8 per cent, excess capital position of CZK 5.2 billion

Further progress made in digitalisation of product offers and services: Deloitte survey places MONETA among global top 10 per cent of digital banks

ATM network strengthened in network sharing agreement with Komercni banka Prague, 28 July 2022 - MONETA Money Bank ("MONETA") today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2022. Net profit increased by 100.7 per cent year-on-year to CZK 2.9 billion, representing a Return on Tangible Equity of 22.6 per cent. Strong profitability in the first half was largely supported by the interest rate environment, favourable Cost of Risk and stable operating expenses. Net interest income grew significantly by 18.2 per cent year-on-year due to higher market rates. Net fee and commission income performed strongly and increased by 6.7 per cent due to higher third-party commission income and a higher volume of transactions. Overall, total operating income reached CZK 6.1 billion, up 13.1 per cent against the same period last year. Total operating costs were stable and in fact slightly decreased by 1.9 per cent year-on- year to CZK 2.8 billion. This reflects continued cost discipline across all of MONETA's businesses in the face of inflationary pressures. Operating expenses were further supported by the one-off reimbursement of terminated 1 MONETA Money Bank, a.s. | Vyskočilova 1442/1b, 140 28 Praha 4 - Michle | Company ID 25672720 | Registered by the Municipal Court in Prague, Section B, Insert 5403 | tel.: +420 224 443 636 | www.moneta.cz

PRESS RELEASE Development of lending activity MONETA's gross performing loan portfolio increased by 11.7 per cent year-on-year and reached CZK 267.1 billion. The retail loan portfolio grew by 12.7 per cent year-on-year to CZK 184.2 billion, and the commercial loan portfolio grew by 9.4 per cent to CZK 83.0 billion. In the retail segment new consumer lending and auto loan volumes were stable at CZK 9.2 billion or CZK 0.7 billion, respectively. On the other hand, new mortgage volumes fell by 44 per cent year-on-year as a result of the significant rise in market interest rates. In total retail new lending volumes were CZK 24.1 billion, down 31.7 per cent year-on-year. In the commercial segment, MONETA had a good first half with new volumes in investment loans growing by 26.5 per cent, and small business loan volumes up by 25.7 per cent. Overall, MONETA originated new commercial lending volumes of CZK 11.3 billion, an increase of 21.4 per cent year-on-year. Digital distribution According to Deloitte, MONETA Money Bank now ranks among the world's top 10 per cent of digital banks, with 98 per cent of the portfolio covered digitally. MONETA has moved significantly towards full digitalisation with the introduction of several innovations, including online mortgage facilities and the possibility of digitally opening, closing and otherwise managing current accounts, building savings accounts, and the family account that is unique in the Czech environment. The award-winning Smart Banka mobile application currently handles 85 per cent of all interactions with clients. All savings and foreign currency accounts can be arranged online, and the volume of contracts arranged in this way accounts for almost 60 per cent. Smart Banka and Internet Banka currently process 68 per cent of all loans taken out with MONETA. And the annual volume of money exchanged in Smart Banka's online exchange office was CZK 6.5 billion at the end of May this year. Our digital channels accounted for the origination of 43.1 per cent of new consumer lending volumes1 and 24.4 per cent of new small business loan volumes in the first half of this year. Clients used digital channels for making deposits as well, with 26.6 per cent share of retail current accounts opened online, and 8.1 per cent of building savings accounts opened online in the same period. Distribution of collective investment products MONETA's total balance of distributed investment fund products, such as mutual funds, reached CZK 25.3 billion at the end of the first half, up by 12.2 per cent year-on-year. MONETA recorded related fee income in the amount of CZK 140.2 million in the first half of the year, which constitutes a year-on-year increase of 58.2 per cent. 1 Excluding MSS production.

PRESS RELEASE Deposit taking activity MONETA increased its core deposit balance from CZK 266.2 billion at the end of the first half of 2021 to CZK 296.5 billion at the end of the same period this year, up 11.4 per cent. Retail core deposits registered an increase of 12.5 per cent to CZK 223.9 billion. Commercial core customer deposits increased 8.2 per cent year-on-year to CZK 72.6 billion. Loan portfolio quality The quality of MONETA's loan portfolio improved during the period under review. The NPL portfolio stood at CZK 3.8 billion after decreasing by CZK 2.5 billion during the last twelve months. The ratio of non-performing loans (NPL) decreased year-on-year from 2.5 per cent to 1.4 per cent. The improved NPL ratio resulted from successful disposals of NPLs nominal value of CZK 0.5 billion, a good portfolio performance and continued good payment discipline of previously downgraded exposures. Overall coverage through loan loss provisions of the loan book decreased from 2.5 per cent at the end of the first half 2021 to 1.9 per cent at the end of the first half 2022. PROFITABILITY AND RETURN ON CAPITAL Total operating income of CZK 6.1 billion, up 13.1 per cent year-on-year. This was supported by net interest income growth of 18.2 per cent year-on-year and net fee and commission income of 6.7 per cent year-on-year.

PRESS RELEASE Deposit taking activity MONETA increased its core deposit balance from CZK 266.2 billion at the end of the first half of 2021 to CZK 296.5 billion at the end of the same period this year, up 11.4 per cent. Retail core deposits registered an increase of 12.5 per cent to CZK 223.9 billion. Commercial core customer deposits increased 8.2 per cent year-on-year to CZK 72.6 billion. Loan portfolio quality The quality of MONETA's loan portfolio improved during the period under review. The NPL portfolio stood at CZK 3.8 billion after decreasing by CZK 2.5 billion during the last twelve months. The ratio of non-performing loans (NPL) decreased year-on-year from 2.5 per cent to 1.4 per cent. The improved NPL ratio resulted from successful disposals of NPLs nominal value of CZK 0.5 billion, a good portfolio performance and continued good payment discipline of previously downgraded exposures. Overall coverage through loan loss provisions of the loan book decreased from 2.5 per cent at the end of the first half 2021 to 1.9 per cent at the end of the first half 2022. PROFITABILITY AND RETURN ON CAPITAL Total operating income of CZK 6.1 billion, up 13.1 per cent year-on-year. This was supported by net interest income growth of 18.2 per cent year-on-year and net fee and commission income of 6.7 per cent year-on-year.

Reported total operating expenses of CZK 2.8 billion, lower by 1.9 per cent year-on-year, supported by one-time reimbursement of CZK 113 million costs related to terminated acquisition of Air Bank Group. Total operating expenses would increase by 2 per cent year-on-year if adjusted for incurred costs of the terminated acquisition and the reimbursement; mainly on personnel and administrative costs.

Pre-impairment profit reached CZK 3.3 billion, up 29.9 per cent.

Total Cost of Risk lowered significantly to positive 0.19 per cent, amounting to a net release of CZK 250 million, which was driven mainly by released provisioning related to NPL disposals and upgrades of NPLs, which were regularly repaid.

Income tax stable at CZK 673 million with effective tax rate at 19 per cent.

Net profit of CZK 2.9 billion, up 100.7 per cent year-on-year, resulting from the above-mentioned drivers.

Overall balance sheet of CZK 367.1 billion, up 16 per cent year-on-year due to expanding deposit base and earnings retention. Compared to 1H 2021 the size of the balance sheet was positively impacted by a campaign on savings accounts which was launched in the fourth quarter of 2021. The balance sheet was also supported by the issuance of MREL eligible bonds in the nominal amount of EUR 100 million (CZK 2.4 billion) in February 2022. Investment securities2portfolio of CZK 52.6 billion, up 2.7 per cent year-on-year, consisting mainly of Czech government bonds. 2 Excluding VISA, SWIFT and Bankovní identita shares.