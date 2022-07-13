MONETA Money Bank : has had a record year with loans for motorists, it lent them almost 4 billion

MONETA has had a record year with loans for motorists, it lent them almost 4 billion

Prague, 11 May 2022

Last year, MONETA saw record interest in loans for cars and motorcycles. 11,852 contracts worth CZK 3.941 billion were financed. This was significantly helped by the SMARTauto app, which is available at most car vendors or dealers. With the onset of the motorcycling season, lovers of single-track vehicles can use the motoCREDIT loan product and quickly and easily buy their dream motorcycle.

It usually takes three working days to complete the paperwork and disburse the loan for a purchased car. With the SMARTauto app, it is possible to handle the entire processing of the loan documents together with the signing of the contract online within 30 minutes. "In addition to online loan approval, the contract documentation can be viewed immediately and can be signed electronically biometrically via a mobile device. This will enable a great speeding up of the entire vehicle financing loan," explains Vojtěch Neduchal, Director of MONETA Auto.

MONETA also offers a loan for the purchase of a motorcycle, the motoCREDIT. The client has a fixed interest rate for the entire repayment period and pays the first instalment 30 days after receiving the motorcycle. The minimum amount of the loan is CZK 25,000 and within its framework it is also possible to arrange mandatory motor third party liability or motor own damage insurance now with a special insurance rate from Generali Česká pojišt'ovna. The repayments can be spread over up to 84 months and the client can set them according to his/her wishes. MONETA can also help the client finance a new or up to 6 years old motorcycle up to 100% of its purchase price. The loan rate starts from a favourable 7.9%.

"The loan can be arranged on the spot in one visit directly at the car dealer or our sales representative. The customer can drive away on his new motorcycle practically within one hour," adds Vojtěch Neduchal.

