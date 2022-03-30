MONETA Money Bank : has published its annual Sustainability Report, presents its ESG strategy on a new website

MONETA has published its annual Sustainability Report, presents its ESG strategy on a new website

Prague, 30 March 2022

MONETA Group has published its fifth non-financial reporting. The document reflects for the first time the new mandatory reporting requirements under the European Union's sustainability standards, while building on the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement. Alongside the reporting, the Bank launched a new website to inform the general public and shareholders about the implementation of the set ESG strategy and the Bank's overall sustainability activities.

In 2021, European standards came into force, requiring banks to adopt a sustainable approach, behave more responsibly and actively manage climate risks for the planet. "I am extremely proud that MONETA has already woven sustainability into its DNA long before the above standards came into force: specifically, in 2016, when it became a publicly traded company. Over the past five years, we have succeeded in meeting all of our medium-term sustainability goals. The fact that this has been successful is evidenced, among other things, by the fact that MONETA achieved the second highest rating (AA) in the MSCI rating last year, making it the only bank in the Czech Republic to hold such a high rating," said Tomáš Spurný, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of MONETA Money Bank.

Along with the implementation of the ESG agenda, MONETA revised its medium-term Sustainability Strategy last autumn and updated its objectives. "Out of the 17 officially set Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we implemented 11 of them in MONETA Group's sustainability policy, which best fit with our bank's business model and geographical location (Central Europe). These newly defined SDGs are seamlessly linked to the commitments we made in 2016 as part of our original Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy and are elaborated in detail into a further 54 specific commitments that we aim to meet by 2026," adds Zuzana Filipová, MONETA Money Bank's Director of Sustainability and

Communication.

The medium-term goal in the area of environmental sustainability is net carbon neutrality in direct emissions or further investment in modern technological environmental solutions, such as the unique project of the Czech University of Life Sciences, Smart Landscape. "As the only Czech company represented in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, we will continue to strive for a balanced gender ratio in the bank's top management as well as fair remuneration," Zuzana Filipová adds, adding that philanthropy is also a big part of the bank's mission: "Last year, the total amount allocated to philanthropic activities was CZK 22.7 million; given also the difficult pandemic year, last year we supported 84 non-profit organisations, especially hospice organisations, with CZK 5.7 million in our grant programme alone, and we donated more than CZK 7 million through the MONETA Clementia Foundation to our clients who

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., which is the controlling person of MONETA holding, is a leading independent Czech bank, servicing clients through its nationwide branch network. The bank has been traded on the Prime Market of Prague Stock Exchange since 2016. The bank has focused on retail and SME oriented business model with a strong position in the consumer and agriculture segments. In addition, the bank provides customers with insurance products and investment funds. MONETA serves more than 13% of the Czech population via an omni-channel distribution strategy which includes 154 branches and 555 ATMs, a market-leading digital banking platform, a call centre, auto dealers, building society and mortgage bank, brokers and leasing partners.

found themselves in an unsolvable financial situation as a result of a tragic event in the family or a natural disaster such as the June tornado."

Since 2016, MONETA has reduced direct emissions by 70%, saved more than 9,500 tonnes of CO2, set up the MON Fair Committee for Equal Employee Rights, levelled the playing field for LGBT+ employees not otherwise granted by the state, and managed to reduce the so-called Gender Pay Gap, which refers to the average difference between the pay of working women and men, to 2.79%, while the European average is between 16-17%. MONETA has also set up the Clementia Foundation to provide debt relief to clients in need and continuously supports a number of projects related to the fight against climate change. The bank has 75.5% wheelchair-accessible branches and 95% wheelchair-accessible ATMs. More than 80% of products and services are offered online and the Smart Bank mobile app is adapted for blind clients.

"We have set an ambitious, transparent and, above all, realistic strategy for the coming period, which is supported by consensus by both the Bank's Management Board and Supervisory Board. I believe that our commitments, which have become part of the financial and commercial objectives of management compensation, have moved our goals from the populist to the motivational level. I believe that all this will lead to Moneta's successful establishment in the group of the world's elite companies that are serious about sustainability," concludes Tomáš Spurný.

The complete ESG Report 2021 and further information can be found here: https://esg.moneta.cz/

