24th May 2021

Notification to shareholders - new obligations for Czech legal entities with its registered office in the Czech Republic on registry of beneficial owners in the Czech public registry

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., would like to inform its Czech shareholders - legal entities (in Czech: právnické osoby) that as of 1 June 2021 new Act No. 37/2021 Coll., on registry of beneficial owners will come into force.

Czech legal entities with its registered office in the Czech Republic must according to this Act register their beneficial owners in the public registry administered by the Czech Department of Justice and maintained by the appropriate Court.

This obligation applies onlyto legal entities with their registered office or seat in the Czech Republic, i.e. it is not applicable to legal entities with their registered office or seat outside of the Czech Republic.

In case of non-compliance with such obligation the Act stipulates for legal entities (mainly Joint-Stock Company or Limited Liability Company) with their registered seat in Czech Republic mainly following civil sanctions:

these Czech legal entities, who are shareholders of MONETA Money Bank, a.s., will not be allowed to vote at the General Meeting of MONETA Money Bank, a.s. if their beneficial owners are not registered in the registry of beneficial owners.

if their beneficial owners are not registered in the registry of beneficial owners. MONETA Money Bank, a.s. will not be allowed to pay dividend to such shareholders - Czech legal entities .

For the purpose of the above specified Act, the Shareholder means legal entity which is recorded as shareholder in the registry of book-entry shares of MONETA Money Bank, a.s. maintained by Central Securities Depository in Prague.

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., would like to highlight, that in case it will not be allowed to pay a dividend to its shareholder - Czech legal entity as a result of the above-mentioned rule, such shareholder will lose the right for such dividend by the end of the financial year in which was the dividend supposed to be paid.

For more information regarding news concerning the new registry of beneficial owners please see the web of Czech Department of Justice on following address https://esm.justice.cz/ias/issm/rejstrik.

