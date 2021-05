MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ("MONETA") announces new members of the Supervisory Board elected by employees

MONETA announces that in line with diversity policy it has been decided to promote gender equality. With regard to this, three men members of the Supervisory Board elected by the employees announced their resignation as of 6th May 2021 from their membership in the Supervisory Board.

As of 7th May 2021, Ms. Klára Escobar, Ms. Zuzana Filipová and Ms. Jana Výbošťoková were elected by employees of MONETA out of seven candidates as the new members of the Supervisory Board. Women now make up one third of MONETA's Supervisory Board. All three candidates have already received positive vetting from the Czech National Bank.