MONETA Money Bank : publishes documents related to the merger of Money Bank and Wüstenrot hypoteční banka (Wüstenrot mortgage bank)

Announcement on depositing of the project of domestic merger by acquisition into the Collection of Deeds and notice to creditors and shareholders of their rights

Following the decision of the Czech National Bank (hereinafter the "ČNB") by which the CNB granted its prior consent with the domestic merger by acquisition, and which become final and decisive as of 30 September 2020, the company MONETA Money Bank, a.s., having its registered office at Vyskočilova 1442/1b, Michle, 140 00 Prague 4, correspondence ZIP code 140 28, company ID: 25672720, registered with the Commercial Register administered by the Municipal Court in Prague, File No. B 5403 (hereinafter as "MONETA Money Bank, a.s." or the "Successor company")

hereby fulfils its legal obligation according to Section 33, Subsection 1 b) of the Act No. 125/2008 Coll., on transformations of business corporations and cooperatives, as amended (hereinafter as the "Act on Transformations").

1. Announcement on depositing of the project of domestic merger by acquisition into the Collection of Deeds

The project of domestic merger by acquisition of the company Wüstenrot hypoteční banka a.s., having its registered office at Na hřebenech II 1718/8, Nusle, 140 00 Prague 4, company ID: 26747154, registered with the Commercial Register administered by the Municipal Court in Prague, File No. B 8055 (hereinafter as "Wüstenrot hypoteční banka a.s." or the "Dissolving company"), as the dissolving company, and the company MONETA Money Bank, a.s., as the successor company (the Dissolving company and the Successor company hereinafter jointly as the "Participating companies", and the project of domestic merger by acquisition of the Participating companies as the "Merger Project"), has been deposited into the Collection of Deeds of the Commercial Register administered by Municipal Court in Prague, file No. B 5403 kept for the company MONETA Money Bank, a.s. As the result of the merger, the Dissolving company, in accordance with relevant provisions of the Act on Transformations, shall cease to exist and its assets shall be transferred to the Successor company, whereas the Successor company shall enter into the legal position of the Dissolving company, unless the law provides otherwise (hereinafter the "Merger").

2. Notice to creditors of their rights

The Successor company hereby notifies the creditors of their rights stemming from Sections 35 to 39 of the Act on Transformations in connection with the Merger, in particular to that:

The creditors of the Participating companies who register their outstanding claims 6 months from the date on which the registration of the Merger became effective with respect to the third parties may require sufficient security if the recoverability of their claims deteriorates as a result of the Merger. This right extinguishes upon the expiry of this time limit. If no agreement is reached between the creditor and the Participating company on the method of securing the claim, the court shall decide on sufficient collateral with regard to the type and amount of the claim. If the creditor proves that the Merger will lead to a significant deterioration of the recoverability of his claim and the Participating company has not provided adequate collateral, he may require sufficient security before the Merger is registered in the Commercial Register. The following creditors do not have the right to provision of a security: