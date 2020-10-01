MONETA Money Bank : publishes documents related to the merger of Money Bank and Wüstenrot hypoteční banka (Wüstenrot mortgage bank)
0
10/01/2020 | 12:30pm EDT
Announcement on depositing of the project of domestic merger by acquisition into the Collection of Deeds and notice to creditors and shareholders of their rights
Following the decision of the Czech National Bank (hereinafter the "ČNB") by which the CNB granted its prior consent with the domestic merger by acquisition, and which become final and decisive as of 30 September 2020, the company MONETA Money Bank, a.s., having its registered office at Vyskočilova 1442/1b, Michle, 140 00 Prague 4, correspondence ZIP code 140 28, company ID: 25672720, registered with the Commercial Register administered by the Municipal Court in Prague, File No. B 5403 (hereinafter as "MONETA Money Bank, a.s." or the "Successor company")
hereby fulfils its legal obligation according to Section 33, Subsection 1 b) of the Act No. 125/2008 Coll., on transformations of business corporations and cooperatives, as amended (hereinafter as the "Act on Transformations").
1. Announcement on depositing of the project of domestic merger by acquisition into the Collection of Deeds
The project of domestic merger by acquisition of the company Wüstenrot hypoteční banka a.s., having its registered office at Na hřebenech II 1718/8, Nusle, 140 00 Prague 4, company ID: 26747154, registered with the Commercial Register administered by the Municipal Court in Prague, File No. B 8055 (hereinafter as "Wüstenrot hypoteční banka a.s." or the "Dissolving company"), as the dissolving company, and the company MONETA Money Bank, a.s., as the successor company (the Dissolving company and the Successor company hereinafter jointly as the "Participating companies", and the project of domestic merger by acquisition of the Participating companies as the "Merger Project"), has been deposited into the Collection of Deeds of the Commercial Register administered by Municipal Court in Prague, file No. B 5403 kept for the company MONETA Money Bank, a.s. As the result of the merger, the Dissolving company, in accordance with relevant provisions of the Act on Transformations, shall cease to exist and its assets shall be transferred to the Successor company, whereas the Successor company shall enter into the legal position of the Dissolving company, unless the law provides otherwise (hereinafter the "Merger").
2. Notice to creditors of their rights
The Successor company hereby notifies the creditors of their rights stemming from Sections 35 to 39 of the Act on Transformations in connection with the Merger, in particular to that:
The creditors of the Participating companies who register their outstanding claims 6 months from the date on which the registration of the Merger became effective with respect to the third parties may require sufficient security if the recoverability of their claims deteriorates as a result of the Merger. This right extinguishes upon the expiry of this time limit.
If no agreement is reached between the creditor and the Participating company on the method of securing the claim, the court shall decide on sufficient collateral with regard to the type and amount of the claim.
If the creditor proves that the Merger will lead to a significant deterioration of the recoverability of his claim and the Participating company has not provided adequate collateral, he may require sufficient security before the Merger is registered in the Commercial Register.
The following creditors do not have the right to provision of a security:
those who have the right to preferential satisfaction of their claims in insolvency proceedings,
those who are considered as the secured creditors within insolvency proceedings, or
whose receivables arose only after the registration of the Merger in the Commercial Register.
The rights of the bond holders of Participating companies under a special law are hereby not affected.
The owners of the bonds of the Participating companies do not have the rights set forth under letter a. to c. above in cases where the meeting of the owners of the relevant bonds approves the Merger in accordance with a special law.
3. Notice to holder of bonds issued by Wüstenrot hypoteční banka a.s.
The Successor company has not issued any bonds whose owners would have special rights in connection with the Merger under their Terms and Conditions of Issue.
The Dissolving company has issued the following bonds whose owners have special rights in connection with the Merger under their Terms and Conditions of Issue:
Bonds named as "Hypoteční zástavní list WHB 0,92/2021", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 1.250.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002004443, emission date 26.5.2016, with fixed interest rate 0,92 % p.a. and with final maturity on 26.5.2021,
Bonds named as "Hypoteční zástavní list WHB 1,24/2022", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 950.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002004492, emission date 30 June 2016, with fixed interest rate 1,24 % p.a. and with final maturity on 30 June 2022,
Bonds named as "Hypoteční zástavní list WHB 1,48/2023", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 1.250.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002004500, emission date 30 June 2016, with fixed interest rate 1,48 % p.a. and with final maturity on 30 June 2023,
Bonds named as "Hypoteční zástavní list WHB 1,60/2022", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 625.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002004922, emission date 30 March 2017, with fixed interest rate 1,60 % p.a. and with final maturity on 30 March 2022,
Bonds named as "Hypoteční zástavní list WHB 1,49/2022", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 625.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002004963, emission date 27 April 2017, with fixed interest rate 1,49 % p.a. and with final maturity on 27 April 2022,
Bonds named as "Hypoteční zástavní list WHB 1,07/2022", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 625.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002005093, emission date 29.6.2017, with fixed interest rate 1,07 % p.a. and with final maturity on 29 June 2022,
Bonds named as "Hypoteční zástavní list WHB 1,63/2024", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 625.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002005127, emission date 19 July 2017, with fixed interest rate 1,63 % p.a. and with final maturity on 19 July 2024,
Bonds named as "Hypoteční zástavní list WHB 1,62/2020", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 750.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002005333, emission date 20 December 2017, with fixed interest rate 1,62 % p.a. and with final maturity on 20 December 2020,
2
Bonds named as "HZL WHB 2,12/23", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 750.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002005457, emission date 15 March 2018, with fixed interest rate 2,12 % p.a. and with final maturity on 15 March 2023,
Bonds named as "HZL WHB 2,17/23", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 750.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002005499, emission date 12.4.2018, with fixed interest rate 2,17 % p.a. and with final maturity on 12 April 2023,
Bonds named as "Hypoteční zástavní list WHB 1,72/23", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 750.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002005564, emission date 23 May 2018, with fixed interest rate 1,72 % p.a. and with final maturity on 23 May 2023,
Bonds named as "Hypoteční zástavní list WHB VAR/23", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 1.250.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002005689, emission date 4 July 2018, with variable interest rate and with final maturity on 4 July 2023,
Bonds named as "HZL WHB 2,19/21", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 1.250.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002005846, emission date 14 September 2018, with fixed interest rate 2,19 % p.a. and with final maturity on 14 September 2021,
Bonds named as "HZL list WHB 2,49/21", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 400.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002006026, emission date 17 December 2018, with fixed interest rate 2,49 % p.a. and with final maturity on 17 December 2021,
Bonds named as "HZL WHB 2,52/22", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 100.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002006042, emission date 17 December 2018, with fixed interest rate 2,52 % p.a. and with final maturity on 17 December 2022,
Bonds named as "HZL WHB 2,53/23", issued as book-entry bonds, in the form of a bearer security, with par value of CZK 10.000,- each, in total nominal value of CZK 625.000.000,-, ISIN: CZ0002006059, emission date 17 December 2018, with fixed interest rate 2,53 % p.a. and with final maturity on 17 December 2023.
(hereinafter jointly as the "Bonds")
All rights of the Bonds holders will remain with their owners even after the Merger. As a result of the Merger, the legal status of the Bonds holders will not change, and the Successor company will become the person obliged to fulfil the obligations under the Bonds after the Merger. For this reason, the Successor company shall not grant the bond holders any other rights nor proposes any special measures for them.
4. Notice to shareholders
The following documents are available to the shareholders for inspection at the registered office of the Successor company on business days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CET:
Merger Project,
Financial Statements of both Participating companies for the last 3 accounting periods, including the auditor´s report on their verification, and including relevant annual reports,
Semi-annualreports of both Participating companies according to the Act on Capital Market Undertakings for 1H 2020.
The Successor company shall provide any of its shareholder who request so with a copy or extract of the documents referred to above under a. to c. without undue delay.
Due to the fact that the decisive date of the Merger was determined for 1 January 2021, neither the final financial statements of the Participating companies nor the opening balance sheet of the Successor company will be available for inspection at the registered office of the Successor company.
Shareholders of the Successor company holding shares representing at least 5 % of the registered capital of the Successor company shall have rights stipulated in Section 131, Subsection 1 of the Act on Transformations.
5. Other information
Due to the fact that in connection with the Merger, the Successor company´s registered capital shall not be increased from the assets of the Dissolving company, the Dissolving company has not the obligation to have its assets valued by an expert valuation in accordance with the provisions of Section 73, Subsection 1 of the Act on Transformations.
Due to the fact that according to the Merger Project, the Dissolving company merges with the Successor company, as its sole shareholder, neither the expert report on the Merger and preparation of the report of statutory bodies on the Merger is required.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 16:29:02 UTC