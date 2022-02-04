MONETA Money Bank : reports 2021 net profit of CZK 4 billion

PRESS RELEASE Prague, 4 February 2022 MONETA REPORTS 2021 NET PROFIT OF CZK 4 BILLION CZK 4.0 billion net profit, up 53 per cent year-on-year, amounting to earnings of CZK 7.8 per share;

Prague, 4 February 2022 - The MONETA Group ("MONETA" or "the Group") today announced its unaudited results for the full year 2021, with net profit of CZK 4.0 billion. The Group generated operating income of CZK 11.2 billion, 4.6 per cent higher year-on-year (on recurring basis). Operating costs remained stable at CZK 5.5 billion. Growth in recurring income and focused cost discipline contributed to 9.2 per cent improvement in pre-impairment profit of CZK 5.6 billion, adjusted for 2020 one-off gains. MONETA's improved profitability was positively influenced by a significant decrease in risk charges which were incurred during the year and amounted to CZK 695 million or 29 basis points. This significant reduction in the Group's risk charges stemmed from a stronger than expected core performance of MONETA's loan portfolios, and an improved outlook for macroeconomic environment. Additionally, continued disposals of non-performing assets generated a gain of CZK 218 million which lowered overall level of risk charges. MONETA continued to maintain robust capital position of CZK 28.9 billion at 2021-year end. The capital position contained excess of CZK 8.1 billion against management capital target. MONETA therefore commands sufficient capital base enabling further growth and future dividend distributions according to its policy. At the year end, capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.1 per cent, or 3.7 per cent above the regulatory capital requirement.

MONETA Group's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies and practices received recognition during 2021. MONETA's ESG rating by MSCI ESG Ratings was upgraded to AA. In parallel, Sustainalytics improved MONETA's rating from 21.9 to 17.8, and placed MONETA among companies with low ESG risks. And finally, MONETA earned score improvement from Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which increased evaluation of MONETA from 71.3 per cent to 82.6 per cent. Development of lending activity MONETA's loan book1 increased by 12.8 per cent and reached CZK 255.7 billion. Our retail portfolio generated growth of per cent and reached CZK 174.8 billion, driven by strong 25.6 per cent growth of mortgage book. During 2021, MONETA significantly increased its new lending activity. New mortgage lending volumes increased by 64.3 per cent in 2021 over 2020. New consumer lending volumes expanded by 27.5 per cent from 2020, and auto loan volumes grew by per cent. The commercial portfolio increased by 7.2 per cent and reached CZK 80.9 billion. Commercial lending activity was supported by strong performance of Small Business lending which grew by 22.3 per cent and reached CZK 10.0 billion. Additionally, SME book increased by 5.3 per cent, reaching CZK 70.9 billion. During the year, MONETA significantly expanded origination of new commercial loans to CZK 20.1 billion. In this respect, MONETA also successfully supported both, SME and Small Business clients through distribution of loans with state guarantees. The origination of loan products supported by COVID guarantees reached CZK 4.4 billion. Digital distribution Digital channel's role in lending origination increased significantly. Digitally originated consumer loans reached nearly 40 per cent of MONETA's overall consumer lending production in 2021. Our online mortgage platform - Refinanso.cz - contributed 18.2 per cent or CZK 9.2 billion of MONETA's overall signed new mortgage volumes in 2021. Online lending to Small Businesses delivered 24.9 per cent of total new lending in this client segment. Additionally, MONETA increased the online distribution of retail current accounts, with nearly a fifth, or 19.8 percent, of all new accounts opened in 2021. Digital channels also played an important role in supporting the distribution of collective investment fund products, with 13.5 per cent of all new investment funds distributed online during 2021. The online distribution of building savings contracts also increased and accounting for 11.8 per cent of new contracts. Smart Banka mobile banking users increased by 24.3 per cent and reached 564 thousand. Concurrently, number of internet banking users increased by 6.5 per cent and reached 1.1 million users. This led to a significant increase in the number of transactions via mobile and internet banking, which were up 60.6 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively. Strong growth was also achieved in the realm of digital payments via the Google Pay and Apple Pay mobile payment and digital wallet services, with the number of such cards increased by 50.2 per cent year-on-year. 1 Gross performing loans.

Distribution of collective investment products MONETA's distributed investment fund products grew by 54.8 per cent year-on-year, in total balance exceeding CZK 9.6 billion respectively. The outstanding amount of distributed investment funds reached CZK 27.2 billion by the end of 2021. During last twelve months MONETA increased number of funds offer by 9 products and now offers overall portfolio of 35 funds. Deposit taking activity Core customer deposit volume increased to CZK 284.8 billion, delivering growth of 10.8 per cent in 2021. Retail core customer deposits increased by 13.0 per cent to CZK 217.2 billion. Commercial deposits grew to CZK 67.7 billion, or by 4.2 per cent. The growth of the MONETA's deposit balance accelerated as a result of a retail savings account campaign during the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan portfolio quality The quality of MONETA's loan portfolio improved. At the end of 2021, the Group reported non-performing loans (NPL) in the amount of CZK 5.7 billion with NPL ratio of 2.2 per cent compared with 2.3 per cent at the end of 2020. The improved NPL ratio resulted from a solid repayment performance, low levels of arrears and the successful management of NPL disposals. Overall coverage through loan loss provisions of the loan book decreased from 2.6 per cent last year to 2.2 per cent at 2021 year-end. PROFITABILITY AND CAPITAL RETURN Total operating income of CZK 11.2 billion, up 4.6 per cent on a recurring basis.

Total operating expenses of CZK 5.5 billion, maintained at the same level as in 2020 despite high inflationary pressures during 2021.

Pre-impairment profit reached CZK 5.6 billion, up 9.2 per cent adjusted for 2020 one-off gains.

profit reached CZK 5.6 billion, up 9.2 per cent adjusted for 2020 one-off gains. Total Cost of Risk CZK 695 million (or 29 basis points), down by 80 per cent.

Income tax at CZK 951 million, stable effective tax rate at 19.3 per cent.

Net profit of CZK 4.0 billion, increased by 53.2 per cent.

BALANCE SHEET AND CLIENT BASE Overall balance sheet of CZK 340.2 billion, up 13.0 per cent due to expanding deposit base and earnings retention. The size of the balance sheet was positively impacted by a campaign on savings accounts during the fourth quarter of 2021. The balance sheet was also strengthened by the continued growth of MONETA's loan portfolio, namely in retail and Small Business.

PRESS RELEASE Investment securitiesportfolio of CZK 49.2 billion, up 37.0 per cent year-on-year, mainly consisting of Czech government bonds. Overall loan portfolio2 grew by 12.8 per cent year-on-year to CZK 255.7 billion, mainly driven by: Retail lending 2 was up 15.7 per cent year-on-year to CZK 174.8 billion, due to the strong performance of the mortgage lending franchise. The retail loan portfolio constitutes 68 per cent of MONETA's total loan portfolio.

was up 15.7 per cent year-on-year to CZK 174.8 billion, due to the strong performance of the mortgage lending franchise. The retail loan portfolio constitutes 68 per cent of MONETA's total loan portfolio. Mortgage lending up 25.6 per cent year-on-year to CZK 122.6 billion. Consumer lending down 2.7 per cent year-on-year to CZK 47.2 billion due to lower demand and persisting competitive pressure environment. Auto loans up 11.5 per cent to CZK 2.4 billion. Credit cards and overdrafts down 10.0 per cent to CZK 2.5 billion in line with market trend.

Commercial lending 2 grew by 7.2 percent year-on-year to reach a balance of CZK 80.9 billion, which represents 32 per cent of MONETA's total loan portfolio, of which Small Business lending constitutes 4 per cent.

grew by 7.2 percent year-on-year to reach a balance of CZK 80.9 billion, which represents 32 per cent of MONETA's total loan portfolio, of which Small Business lending constitutes 4 per cent. Investment loan portfolio up by 3.1 per cent year-on-year to CZK 46.2 billion. Working capital portfolio up 32.2 per cent year-on-year to CZK 13.7 billion. Small Business lending up 22.3 per cent year-on-year to CZK 10.0 billion. Auto loans up 1.4 per cent year-on-year to CZK 6.4 billion.

Funding baseincreased 13.4 per cent year-on-year to CZK 302.1 billion, mainly due to growth in core customer deposits: Retail core customer deposits rose 13.0 per cent year-on-year to CZK 217.2 billion, which is 72 per cent of the total funding base.

rose 13.0 per cent year-on-year to CZK 217.2 billion, which is 72 per cent of the total funding base. Commercial core customer deposits were up 4.2 per cent year-on-year to CZK 67.7 billion, which is 22 per cent of the total funding base.

were up 4.2 per cent year-on-year to CZK 67.7 billion, which is 22 per cent of the total funding base. Wholesale recorded growth of 84.5 per cent year-on-year to CZK 17.3 billion, which is 6 per cent of the total funding base. Online distribution: Share of digital consumer lending on total new production reached 39.3 per cent.

Signed mortgages through the Refinanso.cz platform accounted for 18.2 per cent of total new mortgage production.

platform accounted for 18.2 per cent of total new mortgage production. Digital Small Business instalment lending accounted for a 24.9 per cent share of total new Small Business instalment lending.

19.8 per cent of new retail current accounts opened online.