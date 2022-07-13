MONETA Money Bank sells another portfolio of non-performing loans, profit amounts to CZK 96 million

Prague, 20 May 2022

The portfolio sold consisted of 3 259 unsecured loans that were in insolvency proceedings. The bidding was carried out through an electronic auction in which 50 bidders participated.

The portfolio of non-performing loans with a nominal value of CZK 302 million was sold to the European investment group Laub Capital. MONETA realised a pre-tax gain of CZK 96 million on this successful sale.

"The overall return in the portfolio recovery process was 46%. With this sale, MONETA continues to meet its strategic objectives in the area of loan portfolio quality management and non-performing loan sales," says Zuzana Filipová, Director of Communication and ESG.

In total, since the beginning of the year, MONETA has sold non-performing loan portfolios with an aggregate nominal value of more than CZK 450 million and generated a pre-tax profit of CZK 123 million.

For more information, please contact:

Zuzana Filipová, mob.: +420 702 246 545, zuzana.filipova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Jan Cihlář, +420 602 447 324, jan.cihlar@beaufortcz.cz or Media Service media@moneta.cz and www.moneta.cz

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., which is the controlling person of MONETA holding, is a leading independent Czech bank, servicing clients through its nationwide branch network. The bank has been traded on the Prime Market of Prague Stock Exchange since 2016. The bank has focused on retail and SME oriented business model with a strong position in the consumer and agriculture segments. In addition, the bank provides customers with insurance products and investment funds. MONETA serves more than 13% of the Czech population via an omni-channel distribution strategy which includes 154 branches and 555 ATMs, a market-leading digital banking platform, a call centre, auto dealers, building society and mortgage bank, brokers and leasing partners.