Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. MONETA Money Bank, a.s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONET   CZ0008040318

MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.

(MONET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:02 2022-07-13 am EDT
86.15 CZK   +0.17%
09:34aMONETA MONEY BANK : sells another portfolio of non-performing loans, profit amounts to CZK 96 million
PU
06/30J&T fund to seek clearance for larger MONETA stake after buying 9.9%
RE
06/23J&T Arch Investments, managed by J&T INVESTICNA SPLOCNOST entered into a structured agreement to acquire a 9.99% stake in MONETA Money Bank, a.s. from Petrus Advisers LLP.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MONETA Money Bank : sells another portfolio of non-performing loans, profit amounts to CZK 96 million

07/13/2022 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONETA Money Bank sells another portfolio of non-performing loans, profit amounts to CZK 96 million

Prague, 20 May 2022

The portfolio sold consisted of 3 259 unsecured loans that were in insolvency proceedings. The bidding was carried out through an electronic auction in which 50 bidders participated.

The portfolio of non-performing loans with a nominal value of CZK 302 million was sold to the European investment group Laub Capital. MONETA realised a pre-tax gain of CZK 96 million on this successful sale.

"The overall return in the portfolio recovery process was 46%. With this sale, MONETA continues to meet its strategic objectives in the area of loan portfolio quality management and non-performing loan sales," says Zuzana Filipová, Director of Communication and ESG.

In total, since the beginning of the year, MONETA has sold non-performing loan portfolios with an aggregate nominal value of more than CZK 450 million and generated a pre-tax profit of CZK 123 million.

For more information, please contact:

Zuzana Filipová, mob.: +420 702 246 545, zuzana.filipova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Jan Cihlář, +420 602 447 324, jan.cihlar@beaufortcz.cz or Media Service media@moneta.cz and www.moneta.cz

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., which is the controlling person of MONETA holding, is a leading independent Czech bank, servicing clients through its nationwide branch network. The bank has been traded on the Prime Market of Prague Stock Exchange since 2016. The bank has focused on retail and SME oriented business model with a strong position in the consumer and agriculture segments. In addition, the bank provides customers with insurance products and investment funds. MONETA serves more than 13% of the Czech population via an omni-channel distribution strategy which includes 154 branches and 555 ATMs, a market-leading digital banking platform, a call centre, auto dealers, building society and mortgage bank, brokers and leasing partners.

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 13:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.
09:34aMONETA MONEY BANK : sells another portfolio of non-performing loans, profit amounts to CZK..
PU
06/30J&T fund to seek clearance for larger MONETA stake after buying 9.9%
RE
06/23J&T Arch Investments, managed by J&T INVESTICNA SPLOCNOST entered into a structured agr..
CI
06/08MONETA MONEY BANK : Key highlights of MONETA's 2022-2026 business plan (PDF, 0.11 MB)
PU
06/08MONETA MONEY BANK : Hlavní body obchodního plánu MONETA na roky 2022 - 2026 (angličti..
PU
06/01New CEO of PPF calls off takeover of Moneta Money Bank
AQ
05/31MONETA MONEY BANK : PPF Initiated an agreement with MONETA Money Bank to terminate the acq..
PU
05/30Moneta Money Bank, PPF Group Scrap $1.1 Billion Merger Amid Current Market Environment
MT
05/30PPF triggers end to deal merging banking assets with MONETA
RE
05/30PPF and MONETA scrap deal to combine Czech banking assets
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 505 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2022 4 617 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,78x
Yield 2022 7,84%
Capitalization 43 793 M 1 805 M 1 805 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 929
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.
Duration : Period :
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 85,70 CZK
Average target price 105,92 CZK
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomás Spurný Chairman-Management Board
Jan Fricek Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Eichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vladimir Klein Chief Information Officer
Klara Starkova Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.-8.27%1 805
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.73%331 799
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.29%252 664
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-4.09%227 475
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.19%165 012
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.07%150 098