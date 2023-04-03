Advanced search
MONETA Money Bank : simplifies call centre operations. Clients are now serviced by a talking robot

04/03/2023 | 06:41am EDT
MONETA simplifies call centre operations. Clients are now serviced by a talking robot

Prague, 8 March 2023

Unblock the internet banking, send ID and password or change cash withdrawal limits. A new voicebot, which MONETA Money Bank has been using in its call centre since December last year, can do all this. The virtual voice assistant, or, if you prefer, a talking robot, works like a telephone banker and can handle up to a quarter of all enquiries that come into the call centre.

The voice assistant, which MONETA Money Bank launched on 5 December 2022, has three main tasks: to identify and verify the customer, understand their request and transfer them to the correct operator or resolve the request without having to speak to an operator. It can unblock internet banking, send a forgotten ID, password or change limits within the internet bank. In the future, MONETA plans to expand its functions to include other activities performed by the operator.

Its name is Tom, and sometimes it's really hard to tell you're not talking to a human. It consists of a very sophisticated program that can ask questions as well as listen and understand the client's wishes. "There is no need to tap on the keyboard or phone screen anymore, you just say everything and listen to the response. Tom can resolve the request or recognise what needs to be done and pass the call on to the appropriate operator," explains Patrik Torhan, Head of MONETA Money Bank's Contact Centre.

How does Tom actually work? It is a program that translates voice to text because it works better and easier with text. Once it translates the client's request, its electronic brain comes in. It recognises what the person is asking and prepares a response. The robot assembles it and translates it back into spoken words, which the client then hears on the phone. "Everything happens in milliseconds, so all these processes are not even noticed by the client," adds Patrik Torhan from MONETA Money Bank.

The magic of voicebot compared to traditional voice services is that it eliminates the tedious system of pressing buttons to ask questions. The voice assistant has no access tree "A pleasant voice communicates with the client and responds immediately after verifying identification. In addition, Voicebot can handle multiple clients in parallel, so people don't have to wait for anything, because it is never busy," adds another advantage, Patrik Torhan.

MONETA Money Bank, the current holder of the Responsible Bank and Mortgage of the Year 2022 titles, was convinced even before the coronavirus pandemic that the importance of call centres would gradually decline. "But change has come during the covid. People were trying to protect themselves, staying at home and trying to do as many things as possible online or over the phone. So the number of phone calls increased significantly during the pandemic and has remained virtually flat since then. There is therefore a great interest in the use of call centres," says Patrik Torhan.

MONETA Money Bank is generally a leader in the field of digitalisation, according to Deloitte it ranks in the top 10 percent of top digital banks in the world. It provides up to 98 percent of its products and services fully online within its banking app. Digitalisation is also reflected in its client communication. For example, the bank uses a so-called

chatbot that keeps track of the accounts or mortgage loans offered by the bank. It is then able to communicate these to the client.

