MONETA Stavební Spořitelna two years after rebranding: attractive offer, 70% cost savings and 400,000 new clients

04/03/2023
MONETA Stavební Spořitelna two years after rebranding: attractive offer, 70% cost savings and 400,000 new clients

Prague, 14 February 2023

Building savings with an attractive appreciation of 7.1% p.a., the possibility of its convenient arrangement and subsequent management online from a computer or mobile phone. This is what MONETA Stavební Spořitelna's offer looks like two years after its successful rebranding. The building savings bank has introduced itself on the building savings market under a new name in July 2020, following the acquisition of Wüstenrot stavební spořitelna. It gained over 400,000 new clients and almost immediately began to present a modern image of the new savings bank not only to them. The gradual digitalization and efficiency brought cost savings that practically covered the total investment for the integration of the German building savings brand into the MONETA Group.

The integration of the building savings bank took place within a very ambitious timeframe. Wüstenrot - stavební spořitelna became part of the MONETA Group in April 2020, and eight months later - i.e. from 1 January 2021 - clients started to fully benefit from the services of MONETA Stavební spořitelna. Mainly due to the unusually fast integration period, coupled with an efficient cost policy, the bank managed to achieve significant savings that covered the necessary investments for integration during 2021. "The total cost savings 2 years after the acquisition are around 70%," said Petr Toman, Vice-Chairman of the Management Board of MONETA Stavební Spořitelna.

Through the integration process two years ago, MONETA Group gained over 400,000 new clients. Therefore, the main task for the building savings team was to expand the product portfolio in such a way that would suit both existing and new clients. "This has been done very well. We worked mainly on cross-sellingwithin the existing and newly acquired client base. Each acquisition carries with it the potential for client outflows and our goal was not rapid and dramatic growth, but rather stabilization during the integration process, which we have been able to achieve and we are achieving a stable trend on both the client and deposit side," described Petr Toman.

The acquisition itself took place during the coronavirus pandemic and severe lockdowns, so the merger presented a daunting challenge. Regardless of the lockdowns, the building savings bank worked primarily on lending during the pandemic while helping clients as much as possible. "MONETA has always been one of the companies that offered a helping hand to clients since the beginning of the pandemic, and this was one of the important goals for us at Stavební spořitelna as well. We have managed to bridge this period very well and have gained, among other things, a unique know-howabout acquisitions in times of unexpected complications, which we can use in the future," added Petr Toman.

For more information, please contact:

Zuzana Filipová, mob.: +420 702 246 545, zuzana.filipova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Václav Junek, +420 602 426 625, vaclav.junek@beaufortcz.cz or Media Service media@moneta.cz and www.moneta.cz

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., which is the controlling person of MONETA holding, is a leading independent Czech bank, servicing clients through its nationwide branch network. The bank has been traded on the Prime Market of Prague Stock Exchange since 2016. The bank has focused on retail and SME oriented business model with a strong position in the consumer and agriculture segments. In addition, the bank provides customers with insurance products and investment funds. MONETA serves more than 13% of the Czech population via an omni-channel distribution strategy which includes 153 branches and 563 ATMs, a market-leading digital banking platform, a call center, auto dealers, building society and mortgage bank, brokers and leasing partners.

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 10:40:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
