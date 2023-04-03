MONETA: farmers have already concluded contracts worth almost half a billion through the online Smart Finance system

Prague, 15 March 2023

Speed and simplicity in financing the purchase of agricultural equipment. These are the main advantages of the online Smart Finance system, another digital tool in the mosaic of products that can be arranged in a few clicks in Moneta. The bank launched the system, aimed primarily at agricultural entrepreneurs, last year, and its popularity is confirmed by the volume of contracts concluded so far. As of today, it is close to half a billion CZK.

The time saving is primarily in the loan application and approval phase, which in some cases is automatic. Other added value is the zero fees, minimal paperwork and the possibility of biometric signing of contracts.

In addition, loans arranged through Smart Finance are compatible with the subsidy programmes of the Support and Guarantee Agricultural and Forestry Fund (PGRLF) and the Rural Development Programme. "We are happy to have come up with a solution that makes life easier for farmers, especially given their demanding workload. Smart Finance makes it easy to finance agricultural machinery, so our clients no longer have to deal with complicated bureaucracy," said Barbora Kobiánová, Sector Manager for Agriculture at MONETA Money Bank.

Smart Finance also allows the client to connect directly with the agricultural machinery dealer, who will immediately present a specific offer for the purchase of the machine and details of its financing. The dealer is thus able to process the entire loan with the client directly in the system. At the same time, "all risks" insurance can be arranged through Smart Finance and the insurance premiums can be included in the loan repayments. The platform also allows financing of machines older than 10 years for up to 72 months, otherwise the maximum financing period is 10 years.

The long-term attractiveness of MONETA as a former Agrobanka for clients from the agricultural sector is also evidenced by the growth of new clients: since 2016, when MONETA went public, it has grown from the original 7,450 to the current 10,496, an increase of 41 percent. Since 2016, the bank has granted loans of CZK 8.76 billion for land purchases.

These trends are influenced, among other things, by the subsidy and other support programmes under which MONETA provides funding. These are in particular the Zemědělec (Farmer) and Podpora nákupu půdy (Support for Land Purchase) programmes. MONETA Money Bank's long-term share of the total approved applications under the Support for Land Purchase programme is approximately one half.

