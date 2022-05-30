PPF triggers end to deal merging banking assets with MONETA

PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF and
MONETA Money Bank have walked away from a deal to
combine their assets, the two said on Monday, terminating a
proposal that would have created a major competitor to
foreign-owned market leaders.
The proposed deal comprised a 25.9 billion crown ($1.1
billion) takeover of PPF's banking assets in Air Bank and the
Czech and Slovak operations of consumer lender Home Credit.
"The termination comes as a consequence of senior management
change in PPF Group and a subsequent transaction review
conducted by them. Unfortunately, the review resulted in the PPF
Group’s decision not to pursue the transaction," MONETA said in
a regulatory release.
"Management of MONETA continues to believe in the strategic
merit of the transaction, however, under the current
circumstances, felt it necessary to find an amicable solution
with the PPF Group."
PPF, controlled by the family of deceased founder Petr
Kellner, took on long-time business partner Jiri Smejc as chief
executive on May 4. PPF Group remains MONETA's largest
shareholder, with a 29.94% stake,
PPF said in its own statement that the deal collapse
resulted from "macroeconomic changes which radically altered the
parameters of the originally planned merger", including rising
capital requirements and interest rates as well as economic
risks from the war in Ukraine.
"PPF Group was ready to meet the transaction’s obligations,
but it welcomes the termination agreement, deeming it the best
solution for both PPF and other (MONETA) shareholders," it said.
MONETA said that besides a rise in a countercyclical buffer
for all banks from 0.5% to 2.5% of capital, the central bank
informed the parties that the combined entity would face
additional capital requirements, which together would cut the
bank's dividend capacity by more than 60% in 2022 and 2023.
MONETA, which has a market capitalisation of $1.76 billion,
said it reiterated its market guidance for net profit of 4.4
billion crowns this year, combined profit of 23.76 billion until
2026 and 80% dividend payout.
MONETA said the agreement prevented PPF from selling or
raising its stake, but it may sell it to a strategic investor.
The planned deal included issuance of MONETA shares at a
preferential rate of 82 crowns to current shareholders, which
has helped to anchor the stock. It closed 1% up at 78.8 before
the news on Monday.
($1 = 22.9330 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Holmes and Leslie
Adler)