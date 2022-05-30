Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  MONETA Money Bank, a.s.
  News
  Summary
    MONET   CZ0008040318

MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.

(MONET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/30 10:10:00 am EDT
78.65 CZK   -0.44%
PPF triggers end to deal merging banking assets with MONETA

05/30/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF and MONETA Money Bank have walked away from a deal to combine their assets, the two said on Monday, terminating a proposal that would have created a major competitor to foreign-owned market leaders.

The proposed deal comprised a 25.9 billion crown ($1.1 billion) takeover of PPF's banking assets in Air Bank and the Czech and Slovak operations of consumer lender Home Credit.

"The termination comes as a consequence of senior management change in PPF Group and a subsequent transaction review conducted by them. Unfortunately, the review resulted in the PPF Group’s decision not to pursue the transaction," MONETA said in a regulatory release.

"Management of MONETA continues to believe in the strategic merit of the transaction, however, under the current circumstances, felt it necessary to find an amicable solution with the PPF Group."

PPF, controlled by the family of deceased founder Petr Kellner, took on long-time business partner Jiri Smejc as chief executive on May 4. PPF Group remains MONETA's largest shareholder, with a 29.94% stake,

PPF said in its own statement that the deal collapse resulted from "macroeconomic changes which radically altered the parameters of the originally planned merger", including rising capital requirements and interest rates as well as economic risks from the war in Ukraine.

"PPF Group was ready to meet the transaction’s obligations, but it welcomes the termination agreement, deeming it the best solution for both PPF and other (MONETA) shareholders," it said.

MONETA said that besides a rise in a countercyclical buffer for all banks from 0.5% to 2.5% of capital, the central bank informed the parties that the combined entity would face additional capital requirements, which together would cut the bank's dividend capacity by more than 60% in 2022 and 2023.

MONETA, which has a market capitalisation of $1.76 billion, said it reiterated its market guidance for net profit of 4.4 billion crowns this year, combined profit of 23.76 billion until 2026 and 80% dividend payout.

MONETA said the agreement prevented PPF from selling or raising its stake, but it may sell it to a strategic investor.

The planned deal included issuance of MONETA shares at a preferential rate of 82 crowns to current shareholders, which has helped to anchor the stock. It closed 1% up at 78.8 before the news on Monday. ($1 = 22.9330 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Holmes and Leslie Adler)


Financials
Sales 2022 12 933 M 561 M 561 M
Net income 2022 4 732 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,67x
Yield 2022 7,99%
Capitalization 39 858 M 1 729 M 1 729 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 929
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.
Duration : Period :
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 78,00 CZK
Average target price 108,42 CZK
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomás Spurný Chairman-Management Board
Jan Fricek Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Eichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vladimir Klein Chief Information Officer
Klara Starkova Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.-15.73%1 729
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%239 914
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%186 576
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939