REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: 2023 capital requirement announcement

Mandatory Disclosure

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION

24 October 2022, 5:00 PM

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. announces that the Czech National Bank ("CNB") notified the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP"). Total SREP capital requirement for 2023 remains unchanged at 2.6 percent.

In the announcement, the CNB requires MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ("MONETA") to maintain a total SREP capital requirement unchanged at 10.6 percent; effective from 1 January 2023.

The total SREP capital requirement consists of the regulatory capital requirement under Pillar I of 8 percent and a Pillar II regulatory capital requirement of 2.6 percent. Both requirements remain unchanged compared to 2022 requirement.

The CNB further confirmed that the Pillar II capital requirement of 2.6 percent is required to be covered by 56.25 percent of Tier 1 common equity (CET 1) and by 75% of Tier 1 capital. Remaining part can be covered by Tier 2 instrument.

Over and above the total SREP capital requirement, MONETA is required to maintain Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 4.5 percent of Risk Weighted Assets effective 1 January 2023, of which 2.5 per cent to cover capital conservation buffer and 2.0 per cent to cover a capital countercyclical buffer1.

The above SREP capital requirement is usually reassessed by the CNB on an annual basis. However, the CNB may initiate an ad-hoc extraordinary SREP process, for example, in the event of a significant change in MONETA's consolidation unit.

As of 30 June 2022, MONETA has confirmed a solid capital position with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.8 percent and excess capital of CZK 5.2 billion2, which allows for the resumption of dividend payments, subject to prior approval from the CNB.

The countercyclical capital buffer will increase to 2.5 percent effective 1 April 2023. Including the accrual of CZK 2.3 billion for future dividend distribution. Subject to corporate, regulatory and regulator´s limitations.

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. | Vyskočilova 1442/1b, 140 28 Praha 4 - Michle | Company ID 25672720 | Registered by the Municipal Court in Prague, Section B, Insert 5403 | tel.: +420 224 443 636 | www.moneta.cz