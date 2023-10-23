REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: 2024 capital requirement announcement
October 23, 2023 at 11:14 am EDT
Mandatory Disclosure
PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION
23 October 2023, 5:00 PM
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. announces that, based on the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP"), the CNB has reduced its SREP capital requirement for 2024 by 30 basis points to 10.3 per cent
In its announcement, the CNB requires MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ("MONETA") to maintain the total SREP capital requirement at 10.3 percent effective from 1 January 2024, which is 30 basis points lower than in 2023.
The total SREP capital requirement consists of the regulatory capital requirement under Pillar I of 8 per cent and
a Pillar II regulatory capital requirement, which will be reduced by 30 basis point to 2.3 per cent from 1 January 2024.
Over and above the total SREP capital requirement, MONETA is required to maintain Tier 1 capital to cover the combined capital buffer, which is currently 4.5 per cent of risk-weighted assets. This buffer consists of capital conservation buffer of 2.5 per cent and capital countercyclical buffer of 2 per cent.
In addition to the overall regulatory requirement, management maintains a prudential buffer of 1 per cent of risk- weighted assets.
The management capital target on a consolidated basis is reduced by this decision from the current 16.1 per cent to 15.8 per cent from 1 January 2024.
PROJECTION OF THE MANAGEMENT CAPITAL TARGET ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS
1 Jul
1 Oct
31 Dec
1 Jan
2023
2023
2023
2024
Pillar I - CRR requirement
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
Pilar II - SREP requirement
2.6%
2.6%
2.6%
2.3%
CRR capital conservation buffer
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
CRR countercyclical capital buffer
2.25%
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
Total regulatory requirement for capital
15.35%
15.1%
15.1%
14.8%
Management capital buffer
1.0%
1.0%
1.0%
1.0%
MANAGEMENT CAPITAL TARGET ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS
16.35%
16.1%
16.1%
15.8%
