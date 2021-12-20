Log in
    MONET   CZ0008040318

MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.

(MONET)
REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: General Meeting approved proposal of the Management Board for the distribution of profit

12/20/2021 | 06:50am EST
MANDATORY DISCLOSURE

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION

20 December 2021 12:30 PM

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. announces that the General Meeting held on 20 December 2021 approved the proposal of the Management Board for the distribution of profit

The General Meeting of MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ("MONETA") held on 20 November 2021 approved the Management Board's proposal to distribute dividend to the shareholders from the account of retained earnings of previous years in the amount of CZK 1,533,000,000. The amount of the approved dividend per share is CZK 3.

The record date for the shareholders to receive the dividend is 27 December 2021. Only the shareholders listed in an excerpt from the registry of book-entry shares of MONETA (ISIN: CZ0008040318) as at the stated record date shall be entitled to receive the dividend.

The dividend shall be due on 17 January 2022 and will be paid in Czech crowns through Komerční banka, a.s., as paying agent, by a transfer to bank accounts of the shareholders listed in the registry of book-entry shares of MONETA.

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. |Vyskočilova 1442/1b, 140 28 Praha 4 - Michle |IČO: 25672720|Registered by the Municipal Court in Prague, Section B part 5403|

tel.: +420 224 443 636|www.moneta.cz

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 11:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
