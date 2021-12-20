REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: General Meeting approved the increase in its registered share capital through subscription of new shares
12/20/2021 | 06:40am EST
MANDATORY DISCLOSURE
PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION
20 December 2021 12:20 PM
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. announces that the General Meeting held on 20 December 2021 approved the increase in its registered share capital through subscription of new shares
The General Meeting of MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ("MONETA") held on 20 December 2021 approved the increase in its registered share capital by means of subscription of new shares as proposed by the Management Board under item 8 of its agenda. Increase in share capital is required for the purposes of raising sufficient funds to finance the acquisition of 100% shares in Air Bank a.s., Home Credit a.s. and Home Credit Slovakia a.s. for the total purchase price of CZK 25.9 billion. The acquisition was approved by the today´s General Meeting under item 7 of its agenda.
The registered share capital of MONETA will be increased through subscription of new shares, as follows:
The registered share capital will be increased by CZK 5,110,000,000 from the current amount of CZK 10,220,000,000 to the new amount of CZK 15,330,000,000 by issuing 255,500,000 pieces of new shares each in the nominal value of CZK 20.
The increase in the registered share capital through subscription of new shares will be carried out in two rounds:
in the first round, all existing shareholders will be allowed to subscribe for the new shares based on the statutory pre-emptive right pro rata to the size of their shareholding, at the subscription price of each new share CZK 82, provided that every two existing shares will enable their owner to subscribe for one new share;
in the second round, all remaining shares, which were not subscribed during the first round will be offered to all shareholders at the subscription price of each new share CZK 90. Each shareholder (irrespective of its participation in the first round) would be allowed to make an order to subscribe for up to all new shares offered in the second round
As a result of the share capital increase by CZK 5.11 billion and due to the share premium in the amount of at least CZK 15.841 billion, the equity capital of MONETA will be increased by at minimum CZK 20.951 billion.
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. |Vyskočilova 1442/1b, 140 28 Praha 4 - Michle |IČO: 25672720|Registered by the Municipal Court in Prague, Section B part 5403|
Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 11:39:06 UTC.