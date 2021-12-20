REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: General Meeting approved the increase in its registered share capital through subscription of new shares

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION

20 December 2021 12:20 PM

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. announces that the General Meeting held on 20 December 2021 approved the increase in its registered share capital through subscription of new shares

The General Meeting of MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ("MONETA") held on 20 December 2021 approved the increase in its registered share capital by means of subscription of new shares as proposed by the Management Board under item 8 of its agenda. Increase in share capital is required for the purposes of raising sufficient funds to finance the acquisition of 100% shares in Air Bank a.s., Home Credit a.s. and Home Credit Slovakia a.s. for the total purchase price of CZK 25.9 billion. The acquisition was approved by the today´s General Meeting under item 7 of its agenda.

The registered share capital of MONETA will be increased through subscription of new shares, as follows: