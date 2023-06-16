REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: MONETA Money Bank has received CZK 2 billion in subordinated deposits and met its capital need, dividend policy remains unchanged

Regulatory Announcement

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF MANDATORY INFORMATION

16 June 2023 4:30pm

MONETA Money Bank has received CZK 2 billion in subordinated deposits and met its capital need until the second half of 2024, dividend policy remains unchanged

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. (further as "the Bank") announces that it has successfully strengthened its capital and eligible liabilities through a subordinated deposit offering. The Bank has received the subordinated deposits in the amount of CZK 2 billion. The term of the subordinated deposit is set at five years with guaranteed interest rate of 7 percent for the entire term. The Bank will thereby cover the increased capital and eligible liabilities requirement ("MREL") effective from 1 January 2024.

The strengthened capital and eligible liabilities will allow the Bank to maintain its dividend policy unchanged. The Bank has paid out 83 percent of its consolidated net profit to its shareholders since the IPO in 2016. For 2022, the Bank paid out dividend of CZK 4.1 billion or CZK 8 per share. At the current share price of the Bank, this represents a dividend yield of 10 percent. Over the next five years, management of the Bank seeks to deliver a cumulative consolidated net profit of at least CZK 23.6 billion.

