MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.

(MONET)
REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: MONETA announces increase of regulatory capital Tier 1

01/11/2021 | 12:38pm EST
Mandatory Disclosure

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION

11 January 2021 at 6:00pm CET

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. announces an increase in Tier 1 regulatory capital of CZK 1 billion related to regulatory change in methodology for deduction of software assets from Tier 1 regulatory capital

On 12 November 2020, Regulation No. 241/2014 relating to the deduction of intangible assets in the form of software from the Tier 1 capital has been amended by the European Commission1. The new regulation is effective as of 23 December 2020.

This change will be reflected in the Bank's capital position as at 31 December 2020. Based on the new methodology, the Tier 1 capital will increase by CZK 1 billion, which represents 65 basis points of risk weighted assets2.

  • Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2020/2176.
  • Calculated based on the value of regulatory capital Tier 1 and risk weighted assets as of 30 September 2020.

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. | Vyskočilova 1442/1b, 140 28 Praha 4 - Michle | Company ID 25672720 | Registered by the Municipal Court in Prague, Section B, Insert 5403 | tel.: +420 224 443 636 | www.moneta.cz

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 17:37:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
