REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: MONETA announces prolongation of the term of member of the Management Board, Mr. Jan Friček

Mandatory Disclosure

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION

22 November 2022 3:30pm CET

MONETA Money Bank announces prolongation of the term of member of the Management Board, Mr. Jan Friček

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. (the "Bank") announces that the Supervisory Board of the Bank, on the basis of a proposal and recommendation made by the Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board approved the prolongation of the term of the member of the Management Board, Mr. Jan Friček, for further four years, i.e., until March 2027.

Mr. Jan Friček is the member of the Management Board of the Bank since 1 March 2019.

