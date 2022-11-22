Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. MONETA Money Bank, a.s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONET   CZ0008040318

MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.

(MONET)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:30 2022-11-22 am EST
72.20 CZK   -0.41%
09:46aRegulatory Announcement : MONETA announces prolongation of the term of member of the Management Board, Mr. Jan Friček
PU
11/10Moneta Money Bank : Přepis prezentace výsledků hospodaření 3Q 2022 (angličtina)
PU
10/27Moneta Money Bank : 3Q 2022 conference call recording
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: MONETA announces prolongation of the term of member of the Management Board, Mr. Jan Friček

11/22/2022 | 09:46am EST
Mandatory Disclosure

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION

22 November 2022 3:30pm CET

MONETA Money Bank announces prolongation of the term of member of the Management Board, Mr. Jan Friček

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. (the "Bank") announces that the Supervisory Board of the Bank, on the basis of a proposal and recommendation made by the Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board approved the prolongation of the term of the member of the Management Board, Mr. Jan Friček, for further four years, i.e., until March 2027.

Mr. Jan Friček is the member of the Management Board of the Bank since 1 March 2019.

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. | Vyskočilova 1442/1b, 140 28 Praha 4 - Michle | Company ID 25672720 | Registered by the Municipal Court in Prague, Section B, Insert 5403 | tel.: +420 224 443 636 | www.moneta.cz

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 14:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 440 M 524 M 524 M
Net income 2022 4 372 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,57x
Yield 2022 9,08%
Capitalization 37 048 M 1 560 M 1 560 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 799
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.
Duration : Period :
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 72,50 CZK
Average target price 95,76 CZK
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomás Spurný Chairman-Management Board
Jan Fricek Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Eichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vladimir Klein Chief Information Officer
Klara Starkova Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.-22.67%1 560
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.48%390 263
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.14%299 317
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%198 130
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.38%178 483
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.11%146 778