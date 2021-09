Mandatory Disclosure

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION

13 March 2021 at 12:00am CET

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. announces that it has received consent from the Czech National Bank to distribute dividend from 2019 and 2020 profits

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ("Bank") has received consent from the Czech National Bank ("CNB") with the proposal for distribution of 2019 and 2020 net profits to shareholders in the amount of CZK 1,533 million or CZK 3 per share. The CNB thus agreed with the Bank's request, which was submitted to the CNB on 26 March 2021. The amount of dividend was determined as the minimum value of the four limits stipulated by the CNB's supervisory decision in March 2021.

The Management Board intends to submit this dividend payment proposal to shareholders for their approval at the General Meeting, which is planned to be conducted during the first half of November 2021. More information about the General Meeting will be available on Bank's web pages at https://investors.moneta.cz/general-meeting.

Additionally, the CNB also informed that it would abandon the general limitation on the maximum amount of distributed dividend according to the limits set out by the CNB in March 2021. At the same time, the CNB expects that further potential dividend payments will be proposed only after the final 2021 financial results of the Bank are available and the development and impacts of the pandemic in autumn and winter months will be known. The Management Board remains committed to shareholders by its dividend policy to pay at least 70 percent of net profit depending on a current situation and applicable restrictions1.