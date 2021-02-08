REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: MONETA received from Tanemo a.s (member of PPF Group) a public proposal to purchase part of the shares

Mandatory Disclosure
PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION
8 February 2021 at 7:30 am CET
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ("MONETA") announces that today it received from Tanemo a.s. (Id No. 098 34 273, with its registered seat at Evropská 2690/17, Dejvice, Post Code 160 00, Prague 6), a member of PPF Group, a public proposal to purchase part of the shares issued by MONETA ("voluntary tender offer") in the amount of up to 20% from its existing shareholders
The voluntary tender offer includes the opinion of MONETA's Management Board of 29 January 2021.
The voluntary tender offer, along with the opinion, has been published on Moneta's website https://investors.moneta.cz/news.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 06:44:03 UTC.