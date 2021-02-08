Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Prague Stock Exchange  >  MONETA Money Bank, a.s.    MONET   CZ0008040318

MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.

(MONET)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: MONETA received from Tanemo a.s (member of PPF Group) a public proposal to purchase part of the shares

02/08/2021 | 01:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mandatory Disclosure

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION

8 February 2021 at 7:30 am CET

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ("MONETA") announces that today it received from Tanemo a.s. (Id No. 098 34 273, with its registered seat at Evropská 2690/17, Dejvice, Post Code 160 00, Prague 6), a member of PPF Group, a public proposal to purchase part of the shares issued by MONETA ("voluntary tender offer") in the amount of up to 20% from its existing shareholders

The voluntary tender offer includes the opinion of MONETA's Management Board of 29 January 2021.

The voluntary tender offer, along with the opinion, has been published on Moneta's website https://investors.moneta.cz/news.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 06:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.
02/07REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT : MONETA received from Tanemo a.s (member of PPF Group) ..
PU
01/29MONETA MONEY BANK : Position of the Management Board of MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ..
PU
01/25MONETA MONEY BANK : Czech billionaire Kellner´s PPF makes another bid for Moneta..
AQ
01/22MONETA MONEY BANK : Czech billionaire's PPF seeks public offer for MONETA shares..
RE
01/22REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT : MONETA informs that it received from PPF a public prop..
PU
01/14MONETA MONEY BANK : Details to FY 2020 earnings release call
PU
01/11REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT : MONETA announces increase of regulatory capital Tier 1
PU
2020REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT : Prolongation of the term of Vice-chairman of the Manag..
PU
2020MONETA MONEY BANK : to support businesswomen, offers them loans guaranteed by EI..
PU
2020MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S. : Press Release
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 063 M 564 M 564 M
Net income 2020 2 346 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 3,66%
Capitalization 38 632 M 1 801 M 1 805 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 009
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.
Duration : Period :
MONETA Money Bank, a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 87,10 CZK
Last Close Price 75,60 CZK
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tomás Spurný Chairman-Management Board
Jan Fricek Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Eichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Vladimir Klein Chief Information Officer
Albert Piet van Veen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONETA MONEY BANK, A.S.11.18%1 801
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.8.59%420 756
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.80%280 027
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.18%270 485
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.55%212 103
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.85%194 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ