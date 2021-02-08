REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT: MONETA received from Tanemo a.s (member of PPF Group) a public proposal to purchase part of the shares

Mandatory Disclosure

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION

8 February 2021 at 7:30 am CET

MONETA Money Bank, a.s. ("MONETA") announces that today it received from Tanemo a.s. (Id No. 098 34 273, with its registered seat at Evropská 2690/17, Dejvice, Post Code 160 00, Prague 6), a member of PPF Group, a public proposal to purchase part of the shares issued by MONETA ("voluntary tender offer") in the amount of up to 20% from its existing shareholders

The voluntary tender offer includes the opinion of MONETA's Management Board of 29 January 2021.

The voluntary tender offer, along with the opinion, has been published on Moneta's website https://investors.moneta.cz/news.