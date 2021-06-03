Log in
    ME   CA6092861096

MONETA PORCUPINE MINES INC.

(ME)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/03 02:37:38 pm
0.395 CAD   -1.25%
02:35pMoneta Porcupine to Present at Virtual Investor Day IV - June 8-10, 2021
NE
05/26Moneta Graduates to OTCQX Market
NE
05/21MONETA PORCUPINE MINES  : Falls after Changing Stock Symbol in US
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moneta Porcupine to Present at Virtual Investor Day IV - June 8-10, 2021

06/03/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (FSE: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Day IV ("VID IV") June 8-10, 2021 hosted by IR.INC and FTMIG.

Mr. Gary O'Connor, CEO of Moneta, will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 3:00 p.m. EST, June 9, 2021. VID IV is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To register for VID IV, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-iv/series_summit

About Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc.

Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on the Timmins Gold Camp in Ontario. The Company's flagship project, covering the Golden Highway and Garrison Gold deposits, is located 100 km east of Timmins and hosts a total indicated resource of 3,967,000 ounces contained gold and a total inferred resource of 4,399,000 ounces contained gold. The project includes a total of 3,335,000 ounces of open pit indicated resources contained within 116.7 Mt @ 0.89 g/t Au and 2,270,000 ounces of open pit inferred resources contained within 79.4 Mt @ 0.89 g/t Au, at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au. The project also includes 632,000 ounces of indicated underground resources contained within 4.9 Mt @ 4.05 g/t Au and 2,129,000 ounces of inferred underground resources within 15.7 Mt @ 4.21 g/t Au, at a 2.60 g/t Au cut-off grade at South West and 3.00 g/t Au cut-off grade at the other underground deposits.

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com.

Disclaimer

Follow the Money Investor ("FTMIG") is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies.Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them.

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal
IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services
jjobin@irinc.ca 
www.irinc.ca

Karl Boyd, President
Follow the Money Investor Group
kboyd@ftmig.com 
www.ftmig.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86424


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary V. O'Connor CEO, Director & Chief Geologist
Jason Macintosh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexander David Henry Chairman
Rodney A. Cooper Independent Director
Josef Vejvoda Independent Director
