Monex Group, Inc. is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the provision of online securities services. The Company is engaged in the online securities business, the foreign exchange (FX) trading business, as well as the provision of merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory services, among others. The Company operates its business through three segments, including Japan segment, the United States segment and Asia-Pacific segment. Through the segments, it mainly provides integrated financial services and securities trading services in domestic market, United States and Hong Kong markets.