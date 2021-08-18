Monex : 14th ART IN THE OFFICE 2021 winning artwork entry completed

14th ART IN THE OFFICE 2021 winning artwork entry completed

Tokyo, August 18, 2021 - Monex Group, Inc. (headquarters: Minato Ward, Tokyo; Representative Executive Officer

and CEO: Oki Matsumoto) is pleased to announce that Yumi Nakata has been selected as the winning artist of ART IN THE OFFICE 2021, the company's social contribution and employee awareness initiative, and that her artwork has been completed. Ms. Nakata was chosen from among 157 entries this year for her winning work called "Near and Far (IN THE OFFICE)." During these challenging times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, this artwork attempts to break through a sense of stagnation and to try out a new expression based on flexible ideas and unique techniques.

ART IN THE OFFICE is a program to support up-and-coming contemporary artists by creating opportunities to display their work. With a desire to advance contemporary art's pursuit of new forms of expression and focus on various societal issues, this program was started in 2008 and is operated with the cooperation of Arts Initiative Tokyo (AIT), a non-profit organization.

In addition to serving as a springboard for the winning artist's career, ART IN THE OFFICE aims to prompt employees to think creatively and see things flexibly from various perspectives for an ever-changing future so that Monex can move forward to lead the times in line with the company's brand slogan, "For Creative Minds."

(Photo) Monex Group, Inc. Press Room (GALAXY)

ART IN THE OFFICE 2021 work / Yumi Nakata / Near and Far（IN THE OFFICE）/ 2021 / Inkjet print on tarpaulin, Oil on canvas/ Dimensions variable

◆Winning artist and her artwork

1．ART IN THE OFFICE 2021 winning artwork title: Near and Far（IN THE OFFICE）

2．Profile of Yumi Nakata, winning artist

Born in Nara in 1984, Yumi completed her doctorate in oil painting at Kyoto City University of Arts in 2016. Her doctoral dissertation, "Impossible Self-Portrait: A Method for Seeing the Invisible Self and the Invisible World," in which she researched self-portraits painted up to the modern era and analyzed the structure of their formation from the perspective of the painter, won the Umehara Prize. Her major exhibitions include "NEW JAPANESE PAINTING" (2020, MIKIKO SATO GALLERY, Hamburg), "TO SELF BUILD" (2019, BnA Alter Museum SCG, Kyoto), "The Present Place of Painting" (2018, Sapporo Odori Underground Gallery 500m Museum of Art), and NEW INCUBATION 8 Ryusuke Ito & Yumi Nakata "Diorama and Panorama - Diverting Realities" (2016, Kyoto Art Center). She is also an oil painting major part-time lecturer at Kyoto City University of Arts.

Yumi Nakata website: https://nakatayumi.tumblr.com/