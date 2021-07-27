Log in
Monex : Announcement on Completion of Payment Regarding Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration

07/27/2021 | 11:03pm EDT
Announcement on Partial Completion of Payment Regarding Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration

TOKYO, July 28, 2021 - Monex Group, Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has partially completed today the procedure of payment regarding disposition of its treasury shares as stock remuneration, which was resolved by its board of directors on July 12, 2021, as follows. Please refer to the "Announcement on Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration" on July 12, 2021 for more detail.

Outline of disposition

(1)

Class and number of shares to be

192,400 shares of the common stock of the Company

disposed of

(2)

Disposal value

JPY 717 per share

(3)

Total disposal value

JPY 137,950,800

(4)

Recipients of disposed shares

Members of the board of the Company

9 persons, 97,700 shares

Executive officers of the Company (*)

4 persons, 19,200 shares

Expert directors and executive directors of the Company,

members of the board (excluding outside directors),

expert directors and executive directors of the

Company's subsidiaries

22 persons, 75,500 shares

(*) Executive officers concurrently serving as members

of the board are included as members of the board.

(5)

Date of disposition

July 28, 2021

*As part of the disposal procedures were not completed for 55,700 shares (included in the above "Class and number of shares to be disposed of ") to be disposed of to 10 members of the board and other management members of the Company, the disposal of treasury stock to such members is scheduled to be completed around the end of August 2021, which will be disclosed as soon as the disposal of all treasury stock is completed.

Contact: Akiko Kato

Yuki Nakano, Minaka Aihara

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

1

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 03:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
