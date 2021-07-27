Monex : Announcement on Completion of Payment Regarding Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration

Announcement on Partial Completion of Payment Regarding Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration

TOKYO, July 28, 2021 - Monex Group, Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has partially completed today the procedure of payment regarding disposition of its treasury shares as stock remuneration, which was resolved by its board of directors on July 12, 2021, as follows. Please refer to the "Announcement on Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration" on July 12, 2021 for more detail.

Outline of disposition

(1) Class and number of shares to be 192,400 shares of the common stock of the Company disposed of (2) Disposal value JPY 717 per share (3) Total disposal value JPY 137,950,800 (4) Recipients of disposed shares Members of the board of the Company 9 persons, 97,700 shares Executive officers of the Company (*) 4 persons, 19,200 shares Expert directors and executive directors of the Company, members of the board (excluding outside directors), expert directors and executive directors of the Company's subsidiaries 22 persons, 75,500 shares (*) Executive officers concurrently serving as members of the board are included as members of the board. (5) Date of disposition July 28, 2021

*As part of the disposal procedures were not completed for 55,700 shares (included in the above "Class and number of shares to be disposed of ") to be disposed of to 10 members of the board and other management members of the Company, the disposal of treasury stock to such members is scheduled to be completed around the end of August 2021, which will be disclosed as soon as the disposal of all treasury stock is completed.

