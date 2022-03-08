Monex : TradeStation Reports Brokerage Metrics for February 2022

Announcement of Subsidiary's Release TOKYO, March 8, 2022 - TradeStation Group, Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., issued the following press release yesterday. Attachment: TradeStation Group, Inc. press release TradeStation Reports Brokerage Metrics for February 2022 Monex Group, Inc. has disclosed detailed monthly business metircs for each of its three main subsidiaries on their respective websites by the third business day of each month. As TradeStation is currently preparing for becoming a publicly-traded company, it will disclose monthly business metircs as soon as possible in each month going forward. Monex Group, Inc. will issue a press release once the monthly business metrics of TradeStatoin are disclosed. Contact: Akiko Kato Corporate Communications Office Monex Group, Inc. +81-3-4323-8698 Yuki Nakano, Minaka Aihara Investor Relations, Financial Control Dept. Monex Group, Inc. +81-3-4323-8698 This material was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

TradeStation Reports Brokerage Metrics for February 2022 PLANTATION, FL, March 7, 2022 - TradeStation Group, Inc. ("TradeStation"), the parent company of award-winningself-clearing online brokerages for trading stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, futures, futures options and cryptocurrencies, today reported certain monthly business metrics for February 2022: 209,291 Total Customer Accounts, 50.2% higher than prior year

19,750 Gross New Accounts, 85.3% higher than prior year

242,846 Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), 15.6% lower than prior year

$11.6 billion Total Customer Assets, 14.8% higher than prior year

$2.9 billion of Total Customer Cash, 3.2% higher than prior year Comparisons to the prior year mean a comparison of the month (or month-end, as applicable) of February 2022 to the month (or month-end, as applicable) of February 2021. Total Customer Accounts is the number of customer brokerage accounts with a positive account balance at the end of the period presented. Gross New Accounts is the total number of approved customer brokerage accounts funded during the period presented, and includes accounts funded during the period presented that were opened and approved (but not funded) in a prior period, as well as accounts that were opened and funded in a prior period, but then went to a zero balance and were subtracted from Total Customer Accounts, but then were again funded during the period presented. Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) means daily average revenue trades made by customers. A revenue trade means one completed customer equities, options, futures, or crypto trade, regardless of the number of shares, contracts, or units included in such trade, and includes trades completed under TradeStation's "zero commission" plans (which are supported by payment-for-order-flow, or "PFOF," revenue). Each "side" of a futures trade is counted as one revenue trade. Partial fills of an equities order on the same day are aggregated and counted as one revenue trade. DARTs are calculated by dividing the total number of revenue trades in the period presented by the total number of "Trading Days" in the period presented. A "Trading Day" means each day during the period presented that trading is open on NYSE and NASDAQ markets. A day on which such markets close early, such as the Friday after Thanksgiving, is counted as half a day. DARTs is a general indicator, as each of the asset classes TradeStation offers has a different fee structure and level of profitability. Total Customer Assets is total cash and assets held in customer brokerage accounts at the end of the period presented. Total Customer Cash is the aggregate cash held in customer brokerage accounts (equities and futures accounts - no cash is held in customer cryptocurrency accounts) at the end of the period presented. Included in both Total Customer Accounts and Gross New Accounts are customer cryptocurrency accounts opened and funded through a marketing promotion that began December 20, 2021 in which TradeStation makes the initial account funding for the customer (BTC equal to $10.00). Cryptocurrency accounts opened under this promotion represented 12,541 of the 13,178 total gross new cryptocurrency

accounts added in the month of February 2022. TradeStation intends to monitor and evaluate the success of this crypto account-opening promotion to decide if and how long it should be continued, or be continued on a modified or different basis, including by evaluating the extent to which these TradeStation-initially-funded cryptocurrency accounts receive additional deposits from, and account revenues generated by, these customers. More information, including historical results for each of the above metrics, are attached. About TradeStation Group, Inc. TradeStation has, for decades, provided innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order- placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders. TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect TradeStation's current views with respect to, among other things, the future operations and financial performance of TradeStation. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as "continue," "intends," and "should," and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include TradeStation's potential decisions regarding the success of marketing campaigns and approaches, including the success of its crypto account-opening/marketing promotion, and whether crypto customer accounts added through such promotion will provide further funding or deposits to, or trade in, such accounts. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on the current expectations of TradeStation and its management and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that future developments affecting TradeStation will be those that are anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, risks and uncertainties, including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in publicly-available SEC filings made by TradeStation. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. Proposed Business Combination As previously announced, TradeStation Group, Inc. (the "Company") and Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation ("Quantum") have entered into agreements to effect a business combination (the

