Summary

Monex : and Monex, Inc. Awarded for "Best Workplace" by D&I Award 2021

12/14/2021 | 02:18am EST
Monex Group and Monex, Inc.

Awarded for "Best Workplace" by D&I Award 2021

TOKYO, December 14, 2021 - Monex Group, Inc. (headquarters: Tokyo; Representative Executive Officer

and CEO: Oki Matsumoto; hereinafter Monex Group) and its group subsidiary Monex, Inc. (headquarters:

Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Yuko Seimei; hereinafter Monex Securities) are honored to announce that they have received recognition as the Best Workplace for Diversity & Inclusion for the D&I Award 2021*1, an award established by JobRainbow Co., Ltd.

Monex's business principle is, "Always a step ahead of the 'Y' in 'MONEY,' our name MONEX expresses our desire to embrace all people who are engaged at the forefront of our future." Our ultimate goal is to optimize each person's lifetime balance sheet. The Monex Group Code of Conduct clearly states, "We respect the diversity of our customers and employees." In addition to diversity and inclusion, the Group considers diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to be the very foundation of the Company, and has implemented the following initiatives.

Gender Gap

  • There are no siginificant gender differences in the wage (average annual salary ratio of managers: 0.98 for women and 1 for men).
  • Introduced the "partnership certificate" issued to same-sex partners for the application process for employee benefits*2.

Childcare and Nursing Care

  • Annual cleanup of the Arakawa River and opportunities to listen to lectures about the environmental issues by the sponsoring organizations are available to all family members of employees.
  • The development of an environment and system to support employees returning to work after maternity leave enable both female and male employees to take maternity leave. The percentage of female executives and employees returning to work is 100%.
  • Leave for childcare and nursing care and reduced working hours are stipulated in the employment regulations.

Multiculturalism

  • The Monex Group Human Rights Policy*3 stipulates respect for each other and recognition of diverse values without discrimination or infringement of human rights.
  • Internal DEI training sessions are held on how to think about the diverse backgrounds and values of employees.

Disabilities

  • Signed a document to join The Valuable 500, a global movement to promote the advancement of people with disabilities.
  • Conducts disability awareness training for managers.

Monex Group has identified diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as having a significant impact on its business and stakeholders in its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) materiality matrix. Monex Group will continue to develop DEI initiatives that contribute to the sustainable growth of society, building a financial infrastructure that contributes to well-being and peace of mind of all people, and providing the best financial services that individuals need.

*1 For more information about the D&I Award (https://diaward.jobrainbow.jp/top)

*2 For more information about Famiee's partnership certificateshttps://www.famiee.com/ *3 Monex Group Human Rights Policy (https://www.monexgroup.jp/en/company/business_principles/humanrights.html )

Contact: Akiko Kato

Yuki Nakano, Minaka Aihara

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:17:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
