Monex Group, Inc.

MONEX GROUP, INC.

(8698)
Monex : Announcement of Board Member Candidates

03/18/2021
Announcement of Board Member Candidates

TOKYO, March 19, 2021 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces the names of board member candidates of the Company.

The Company employs a company with Nominating Committee, etc., as legal frameworks of corporate governance. At the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in June 2021, the Company's Nominating Committee has decided to propose the appointment of the following candidates to the Board of Directors.

The Company is pushing corporate transformation to respond to a rapidly changing operating environment. This has involved enhancing the supervisory and control functions of independent and outside directors who make up approximately two-thirds of the board, reinforcing IT-related know how, and further promoting ESG initiatives, including DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion). The Board of Directors and the Nominating Committee have discussed on several occasions the qualities of the board member candidates and based on this, have decided to increase the number of internal and outside directors by one each and newly appoint two people as candidates, a female candidate and a young entrepreneur candidate with IT-related expertise. As a result, among the 11 candidates, approximately two-thirds are independent and outside directors and three are female.

Details about the General Meeting of Shareholders, including the date, time and location, will be disclosed on the Company's website.

1. The candidates for Members of the Board (11)

Notes:

- Among the eleven candidates, two are nominated for new appointment and nine are nominated for re-appointment. Seven candidates satisfy qualifications as independent and outside directors.

Oki Matsumoto *For re-appointment

- Chairman of the Board

- Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yuko Seimei *For new appointment

- Representative Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Shoji Kuwashima *For re-appointment

- Vice Chairman, Member of the Board

- Executive Officer and Chief Quality Officer

Takashi Oyagi *For re-appointment

- Member of the Board

- Executive Officer and Chief Strategic Officer

Jun Makihara *For re-appointment

- Member of the Board (Lead Independent Director)

Nobuyuki Idei *For re-appointment

- Member of the Board

- Founder and CEO, Quantum Leaps Corporation

Fujiyo Ishiguro *For re-appointment

- Member of the Board

- President & CEO, Netyear Group Corporation

Nobuo Domae *For re-appointment

- Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd.

Masaaki Koizumi *For re-appointment

- Certified Public Accountant (KOIZUMI C.P.A. OFFICE)

Shiho Konno *For re-appointment

- Attorney-at-law (Shiho Konno Habataki Law Office)

Naofumi Yamada *For new appointment

- Former Director and Chief Technology Officer, PKSHA Technology Inc.

* If Mr. Yamada is approved as directors at the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company will newly submit the appropriate notifications.

2. Information on board member candidates for new appointment

(career summary, important concurrent positions at other organizations and reasons for nomination)

Note:

- Important concurrent positions at other organizations are as of March 19, 2021.

Yuko Seimei

(Date of birth: September 8, 1977)

[Career summary]

Apr. 2001

Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (currently MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

Dec. 2006

Joined MKS Partners Ltd

Feb. 2009

Joined Monex Group, Inc.

Jun. 2011

Representative Director, Monex Hambrecht, Inc.

(Merged with Monex, Inc. in May 2017)

Mar.

2013

Executive Director, Monex Group, Inc.

Jun.

2015

Senior Executive Director, Monex Group, Inc.

Jun.

2016

Executive Officer, Monex Group, Inc.

Dec.

2016

Representative Director, Monex Ventures, Inc.

Apr.

2017

Representative Director, Monex-Saison-Vanguard Investment Partners, Inc.

(Currently Monex Asset Management, Inc.)

Apr.

2017

Senior Executive Director (Johmu), Monex, Inc.

Oct.

2017

Senior Executive Director (Senmu) , Monex, Inc.

Apr.

2018

Senior Executive Officer, Monex Group, Inc.

Apr.

2018

Executive Vice President, Monex, Inc.

Apr.

2018

Director, TradeStation Group, Inc. (Present)

Apr.

2019

Representative Director & President, Monex, Inc. (Present)

Nov.

2019

Senior Executive Officer & COO, Monex Group, Inc.

Jan.

2020

Representative Executive Officer & COO, Monex Group, Inc.

Jan.

2020

Representative Executive Officer and COO & CFO, Monex Group, Inc. (Present)

[Important concurrent positions at other organizations]

  • 1) Representative Director & President, Monex, Inc.

  • 2) Director, TradeStation Group, Inc.

[Reason for Nomination as Director]

As COO and CFO of Monex Group as well as Representative Director and President of Monex, Inc. Yuko Seimei has demonstrated exceptional leadership in overseeing our Japanese online securities operations. In addition, she plays an important role in the Company's finance and business administration areas. The Nominating Committee has decided that Ms. Seimei is capable of appropriately executing the duties as a Member of the Board.

Naofumi Yamada

(Date of birth: June 28, 1989)

[Career summary]

Jun. 2011

Joined Socidea Intellectual Property Office

Oct. 2012

Representative Director, AppReSearch, Inc. (Currently PKSHA Technology Inc.)

Jun. 2016

Director and Chief Technology Officer, PKSHA Technology Inc.

Oct. 2016

Director, BEDORE Inc.

Sep. 2019

Representative Director, PKSHA xOps Inc.

Dec. 2020

Resigned Director of PKSHA Technology Inc.

[Important concurrent positions at other organizations]

Patent Attorney, Socidea Intellectual Property Office

[Reason for Nomination as Director]

Naofumi Yamada is a co-founder and owner of an IT-related B2B company focused on machine learning and deep learning. As an entrepreneur, he successfully listed the company on the Mother's Market during the company's fifth term. In addition to being a director and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of a venture company, he has extensive experience as a specialist (patent attorney). The Company's Nominating Committee has discussed the need for a young board member with IT-related knowledge and has decided that Mr. Yamada possesses the necessary qualifications.

Contact:

Akiko Kato

Yuki Nakano, Minaka Aihara

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 02:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
