Monex : Announcement of a Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Announcement of a Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

TOKYO, March 19, 2021 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces its decision today to propose a partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, as described below, at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on June 26, 2021.

1. Purpose of the partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation To increase diversity in corporate governance, the Company wishes to appoint as a director Yuko Seimei, representative executive officer, and increase by one the number of outside and independent directors with the appointment of a young person with IT expertise. To have outside and independent directors making up for almost two-thirds of the Board and to enhance the supervisory function of the Board, the Company proposes to change the number of directors specified in Article 18 (Number of Directors) of the existing Articles of Incorporation from not more than nine (9) to not more than eleven (11) directors.

2. Details of the proposed amendment The following are the details of the amendment. (The underlined portions are to be amended.) Existing Articles of Incorporation Proposed amendment Article 18. (Number of Directors) The Company shall have not more than nine (9) directors. Article 18. (Number of Directors) The Company shall have not more than eleven (11) directors.

3. Schedule

Date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to resolve the partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation:

June 26, 2021 (scheduled)

Effective date of the amendment:

June 26, 2021 (scheduled)

Currently, the Company is scheduled to propose at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (scheduled to be held on June 26, 2021) to resolve the matters listed below:

Proposal No. 1:

Proposal No. 2:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Election of eleven (11) directors

Please visit the Company's website for the announcement relevant to Proposal No. 2. (The Company's website: HOME > News Release)

"Announcement of Board Member Candidates" (announced on March 19, 2021)

Details about the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, including the date, time and location, will be disclosed on the Company's website.

The Company's website: HOME > For Investors > Stock & Rating Information > Shareholders Meeting https://www.monexgroup.jp/en/investor/stock/meeting_information.html

