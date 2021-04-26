Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Monex Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8698   JP3869970008

MONEX GROUP, INC.

(8698)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monex : Coincheck Contributed to the Development of the Guidelines on Non-Fungible Tokens

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Press Release]

April 26, 2021

Coincheck, Inc.

Coincheck Contributed to the Development of the Guidelines on Non-Fungible Tokens

Coincheck, Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, President: Satoshi Hasuo, hereinafter referred to as "Coincheck"), a member of the NFT Subcommittee of the Japan Cryptoasset Business Association ("JCBA"), is proud of its contribution to the development of the Business Guidelines on Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT") announced today. The guidelines, which set a clear principle for appropriate and smooth operation of NFTs, are designed to help new businesses enter the NFT market and to provide users with a safe and secure environment for NFTs. Ultimately, the guidelines are expected to serve as a foundation to foster a healthy NFT market as more options for both products and services become available.

The Guidelines on NFT announced for business entities planning to start NFT-relatedservices (Japanese only) https://cryptocurrency-association.org/news/breakout/20210426-001/

Due to their inherently unique nature, non-fungible tokens have been much talked about, especially among gaming and cryptoasset businesses, gaining even more attention in 2021. Currently, NFTs are used, or in the planning phase for future use, for items in games and trading cards as well as many other areas including arts, copyright-protected products, and electronic bonds. Meanwhile, how different and varied NFTs are applied creates challenges - existing players and newcomers have different notions on how they perceive NFTs.

Given these circumstances, in July 2020 Coincheck took the lead in establishing the NFT Subcommittee within the JCBA, the association comprised of approximately 100 members, including cryptoasset service providers, law firms, and other companies doing business with blockchain. As Chair of the Subcommittee, Coincheck facilitated discussions on how members of the subcommittee develop an environment to ensure safe and secure applications of NFTs. Coincheck will continue to work closely with other industry organizations to further help companies enter into NFT businesses while promoting the use of NFTs among individuals. In this way, Coincheck is committed to fostering a healthy market for NFTs as it expands services of Coincheck NFT (beta version) and of miime, operated by its subsidiary, Coincheck Technologies.

Upholding its corporate mission to "offer easy access to new means of exchanging values" and understanding that the tokens potentially can grow into a new means of exchanging values, Coincheck is striving to develop an environment in which customers can use NFTs with confidence and comfort.

About Japan Cryptoasset Business Association (JCBA)

As banks, securities firms, and financial instruments business operators launch cryptoasset (or virtual currency) businesses in Japan, the association supports them through surveys and studies on necessary information, aggregation of insights, and facilitation of discussions in the areas of technology, accounting, regulations, and business practices. The 100 members of JCBA are not just cryptoasset service providers, but also law firms as well as companies facilitating business with blockchain.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONEX GROUP, INC.
02:02aMONEX  : Coincheck Contributed to the Development of the Guidelines on Non-Fungi..
PU
04/08Coincheck's President Appointed Chairman of Self-Regulatory Agency for Crypto..
MT
04/08Monex's Coincheck Starts Trading Cryptocurrency OMG
MT
04/07MONEX  : President of Coincheck is Appointed as Chairman of Japan Virtual and Cr..
PU
04/06MONEX  : Coincheck Will Start New Cryptocurrency Trading of OMG from the Afterno..
PU
04/01MONEX  : Announcement of Change in Management of Subsidiary
PU
03/30MONEX  : Coincheck to sponsor "Alternative Asset Forum", discussing the latest t..
PU
03/30MONEX GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25MONEX  : Shinsei Bank Partner on Financial Services Business; Monex Shares Slip ..
MT
03/24MONEX  : Subsidiary Coincheck Launches Non-Fungible Token Marketplace
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64 521 M 599 M 599 M
Net income 2021 9 234 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 205 B 1 898 M 1 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 108
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart MONEX GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Monex Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEX GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 850,00 JPY
Last Close Price 801,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 6,12%
Spread / Average Target 6,12%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oki Matsumoto Chairman, Representative Executive President & CEO
Toshihiko Katsuya CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Yuko Seimei COO, Managing Executive Officer & Head-Planning
Hisashi Tanaami Chief Administrative Officer & Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Idei Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEX GROUP, INC.107.51%1 898
MORGAN STANLEY18.12%151 296
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION26.58%126 572
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.28.68%120 618
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.41%43 735
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.12%31 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ