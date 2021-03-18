Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Monex Group, Inc.    8698   JP3869970008

MONEX GROUP, INC.

(8698)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monex : Coincheck NFT (β version) to Begin Operations on March 24

03/18/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement of Subsidiary's Release

TOKYO, March 18, 2021 - Coincheck, Inc., a subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., issued the following press release today.

Attachment: Summary of Coincheck, Inc. press release

Coincheck NFT (β version) to Begin Operations on March 24

Contact:

Akiko Kato

Yuki Nakano, Minaka Aihara

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

[Press Release]

March 18, 2021 Coincheck, Inc.

Coincheck NFT version) to Begin Operations on March 24 ~for one-stop NFT sale, purchase and storage on Japan's first (*1) NFT marketplace~

Coincheck, Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, President: Satoshi Hasuo, hereinafter referred to as "Coincheck") is pleased to announce that its blockchain digital item NFT marketplace, Coincheck NFT (β version), will begin operations on March 24, 2021. This will be Japan's first (*1) NFT marketplace that is combined with a cryptocurrency trading service. At the start of operations, users will be able to exchange NFTs used in two game titles with 13 different types of cryptocurrencies currently being handled by Coincheck.

NFT, non-fungible token, is a digital item stored on a blockchain that can be certified as holding a unique value. Recently, it has attracted attention not only as a means of exchanging items in blockchain games, but also as a means of proving ownership of artworks and forming fan communities in sports clubs.

Coincheck NFT (β version), which is scheduled to be launched on March 24, 2021, is an off-chain(*2) NFT marketplace that resolves issues of conventional NFT exchanges, such as high network commissions (gas fees) and complicated transaction methods. Anyone with a Coincheck account can sell, purchase or store NFTs and the network commissions (gas fees) associated with selling and purchasing are free of charge.

Since announcing the development of the NFT marketplace in August 2020, Coincheck has been preparing for the launch of Coincheck NFT (β version) in collaboration with six popular NFT issuers in Japan and overseas. Coincheck will focus on handling NFTs not only in the gaming field, but also in the fields of art, animation, manga, and music, aiming to expand the NFT market and create a new ecosystem of NFTs.

With a corporate mission to make the exchange of new values easier and the belief that NFTs have the potential to become one such method, Coincheck will strive to offer

services that make NFTs more familiar to customers.

About Coincheck NFT (β)

Characteristics:

  • - Allows users to sell, purchase and store NFTs with one Coincheck account

  • - No network commissions (gas fees) to sell or purchase NFTs

  • - Accepts 13 different types of cryptocurrencies to purchase NFTs

Release date:

March 24, 2021 (scheduled)

Cryptocurrencies accepted for settlement: （※3

BTCETHLSKXRPXEMLTCBCHMONAXLM QTUMBATIOSTENJ

Application procedure:

Anyone with a Coincheck account is automatically eligible to use the service.

*1 As of March 18, 2021, according to the survey by Coincheck.

*2 Off-chain signifies a transaction that is not directly recorded on the blockchain.

*3 Cryptocurrency for each settlement is specified by the exhibitors.

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 06:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONEX GROUP, INC.
02:32aMONEX  : Coincheck NFT (β version) to Begin Operations on March 24
PU
03/17MONEX  : University offers courses to enhance financial literacy - Applications ..
PU
03/17MONEX  : Unit TradeStation Crypto Says Account Holders Can Earn Up to 6% on Cryp..
MT
03/09MONEX  : Announcement of the Monthly Business Metrics Disclosure for Three Major..
PU
02/19Nikkei slips on profit-taking, logs weekly gain
RE
02/08Japanese shares extend gains on recovery hopes, upbeat earnings
RE
02/08Japanese Shares Soar Tracking Asian Peers Lifted by Economic Recovery Hopes
MT
02/08MONEX  : Subsidiary Coincheck Acquires Digital Marketplace Platform Operator Met..
MT
01/27MONEX  : Aplus Partner to Develop Financial Services Ahead of Monex Card Launch;..
MT
01/26REFILE-Japan shares rise as IMF's outlook lifts optimism for corporate earnin..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64 521 M 592 M 592 M
Net income 2021 9 234 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 229 B 2 094 M 2 101 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 108
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart MONEX GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Monex Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEX GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 850,00 JPY
Last Close Price 894,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -4,92%
Spread / Average Target -4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oki Matsumoto Chairman, Representative Executive President & CEO
Toshihiko Katsuya CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Yuko Seimei COO, Managing Executive Officer & Head-Planning
Hisashi Tanaami Chief Administrative Officer & Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Idei Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEX GROUP, INC.131.61%2 237
MORGAN STANLEY20.44%157 688
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.30.81%124 930
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION23.87%124 875
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-19.59%42 648
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.53%33 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ