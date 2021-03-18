Monex : Coincheck NFT (β version) to Begin Operations on March 24

Announcement of Subsidiary's Release

TOKYO, March 18, 2021 - Coincheck, Inc., a subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., issued the following press release today.

Attachment: Summary of Coincheck, Inc. press release

Coincheck NFT (β version) to Begin Operations on March 24

[Press Release]

March 18, 2021 Coincheck, Inc.

Coincheck NFT (β version) to Begin Operations on March 24 ~for one-stop NFT sale, purchase and storage on Japan's first (*1) NFT marketplace~

Coincheck, Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, President: Satoshi Hasuo, hereinafter referred to as "Coincheck") is pleased to announce that its blockchain digital item NFT marketplace, Coincheck NFT (β version), will begin operations on March 24, 2021. This will be Japan's first (*1) NFT marketplace that is combined with a cryptocurrency trading service. At the start of operations, users will be able to exchange NFTs used in two game titles with 13 different types of cryptocurrencies currently being handled by Coincheck.

NFT, non-fungible token, is a digital item stored on a blockchain that can be certified as holding a unique value. Recently, it has attracted attention not only as a means of exchanging items in blockchain games, but also as a means of proving ownership of artworks and forming fan communities in sports clubs.

Coincheck NFT (β version), which is scheduled to be launched on March 24, 2021, is an off-chain(*2) NFT marketplace that resolves issues of conventional NFT exchanges, such as high network commissions (gas fees) and complicated transaction methods. Anyone with a Coincheck account can sell, purchase or store NFTs and the network commissions (gas fees) associated with selling and purchasing are free of charge.

Since announcing the development of the NFT marketplace in August 2020, Coincheck has been preparing for the launch of Coincheck NFT (β version) in collaboration with six popular NFT issuers in Japan and overseas. Coincheck will focus on handling NFTs not only in the gaming field, but also in the fields of art, animation, manga, and music, aiming to expand the NFT market and create a new ecosystem of NFTs.

With a corporate mission to make the exchange of new values easier and the belief that NFTs have the potential to become one such method, Coincheck will strive to offer

services that make NFTs more familiar to customers.

About Coincheck NFT (β)

Characteristics: - Allows users to sell, purchase and store NFTs with one Coincheck account

- No network commissions (gas fees) to sell or purchase NFTs

- Accepts 13 different types of cryptocurrencies to purchase NFTs Release date: March 24, 2021 (scheduled) Cryptocurrencies accepted for settlement: （※3） BTC、ETH、LSK、XRP、XEM、LTC、BCH、MONA、XLM、 QTUM、BAT、IOST、ENJ Application procedure: Anyone with a Coincheck account is automatically eligible to use the service.

*1 As of March 18, 2021, according to the survey by Coincheck.

*2 Off-chain signifies a transaction that is not directly recorded on the blockchain.

*3 Cryptocurrency for each settlement is specified by the exhibitors.