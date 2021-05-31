Monex : Coincheck to conduct Japan's first IEO this summer

Announcement of Subsidiary's Release

TOKYO, May 31, 2021 - Coincheck, Inc., a subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., issued the following press release today.

Attachment: Summary of Coincheck, Inc. press release

Coincheck to conduct Japan's first IEO this summer

