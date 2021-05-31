Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Monex Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8698   JP3869970008

MONEX GROUP, INC.

(8698)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monex : Coincheck to conduct Japan's first IEO this summer

05/31/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement of Subsidiary's Release

TOKYO, May 31, 2021 - Coincheck, Inc., a subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., issued the following press release today.

Attachment: Summary of Coincheck, Inc. press release

Coincheck to conduct Japan's first IEO this summer

Contact:

Akiko Kato

Yuki Nakano, Minaka Aihara

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

[Press Release]

May 31, 2021

Coincheck, Inc.

Coincheck to conduct Japan's first IEO this summer

Coincheck, Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, President: Satoshi Hasuo, hereinafter referred to as "Coincheck"), is pleased to announce its plans to conduct an IEO this summer of Hashpalette Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Cofounder/CEO: Seihaku Yoshida, Yuuki Matsubara, hereinafter referred to as "Hashpalette").

An IEO (initial exchange offering) is a system where a cryptocurrency exchange supports the formation and growth of communities and fund procurement with the issuance of tokens. An IEO is a type of initial coin offering (ICO) by which a company or project electronically issues utility tokens to procure funds and a cryptocurrency exchange acts as the main party for selling the issuer tokens. Tokens issued by companies and projects enable the construction of open, decentralized networks with users, developers, investors, service providers and other network participants from around the world. They have gained much attention in recent years as a means to provide incentives to network participants.

Coincheck has long supported companies and projects in their efforts to issue tokens. To contribute to the further growth and development of cryptocurrency exchanges, Coincheck began considering entering the IEO business and in August 2020, joined forces with Hashpalette with the goal to realize Japan's first IEO.

Upholding its corporate mission to "offer easy access to new means of exchanging values", Coincheck is striving to add new cryptocurrency in their exchange, increase its usability and develop new services.

Previous Announcement from Coincheck, Inc.

URL: https://www.monexgroup.jp/en/news_release/irnews/auto_20200825485102/pdfFile.pdf

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONEX GROUP, INC.
02:04aMONEX  : Coincheck to conduct Japan's first IEO this summer
PU
05/27MONEX  : Shinsei Bank to begin offering Monex Activist Fund - the first in-perso..
PU
05/27MONEX TO OFFER US STOCK PERIODIC PUR : dividend reinvestments and monthly subscr..
PU
04/27Japanese shares dip as earnings fall short of investor expectations
RE
04/26MONEX  : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
04/26MONEX  : Year-end Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
04/26MONEX  : Reports a Loss Related to Previous Acquisition of Coincheck To Adjust f..
PU
04/26MONEX  : DATABOOK Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
04/26MONEX  : Regarding the Nominating Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Co..
PU
04/26MONEX  : Coincheck Contributed to the Development of the Guidelines on Non-Fungi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64 521 M 588 M 588 M
Net income 2021 9 234 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 222 B 2 016 M 2 020 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 108
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart MONEX GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Monex Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEX GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 850,00 JPY
Last Close Price 860,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -1,16%
Spread / Average Target -1,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oki Matsumoto Chairman, Representative Executive President & CEO
Toshihiko Katsuya CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Yuko Seimei COO, Managing Executive Officer & Head-Planning
Hisashi Tanaami Chief Administrative Officer & Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Idei Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEX GROUP, INC.122.80%2 016
MORGAN STANLEY31.77%169 221
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION39.23%139 307
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.41.07%132 062
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.95%50 072
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-2.33%36 589