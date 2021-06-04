Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Monex Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8698   JP3869970008

MONEX GROUP, INC.

(8698)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monex : Consolidated Financial Summary under IFRSs for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1,2020 - March 31, 2021)

06/04/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monex Group, Inc.

Updated Consolidated Financial Summary under IFRSs for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

This is an English translation for the Japanese report of the consolidated financial summary under IFRSs for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. If there is any discrepancy between the statement in English and Japanese, the Japanese statement shall take precedence.

Basis of preparation of financial statements

The financial information included in this report is based on our un-audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. All of those financial statements have been prepared based on IFRSs. All financial information presented in million yen has been rounded to the nearest million.

Use of estimates and judgments

Management of Monex Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries is required to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amount of assets, liabilities, income and expenses in preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRSs. Actual results could differ from these estimates.

Accounting estimates and its underlying assumptions are continually reviewed. The impact of revisions to accounting estimates is prospectively recognized in the period when the revision is made and in subsequent periods.

Monex Group, Inc. / April 2021

1

[Before Update] Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Millions of Yen)

As of

As of

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2021

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents.......................................

132,561

176,726

Cash segregated as deposits ....................................

620,222

774,582

Trading securities and other ....................................

4,516

4,457

Derivative assets......................................................

14,380

12,067

Inventories...............................................................

2,932

45,462

Investments in securities .........................................

5,447

8,515

Margin transaction assets ........................................

107,207

182,017

Loans secured by securities.....................................

32,748

42,774

Other financial assets ..............................................

47,943

100,167

Property and equipment ..........................................

4,921

4,961

Intangible assets ......................................................

46,006

44,861

Equity method investments .....................................

276

345

Deferred tax assets ..................................................

370

1,456

Other assets .............................................................

3,404

2,738

Total assets

1,022,934

1,401,130

Liabilities and Equity:

Liabilities:

Trading securities and other ....................................

¥16

Derivative liabilities ................................................

3,256

5,621

Margin transaction liabilities...................................

30,044

37,637

Loans payable secured by securities .......................

72,349

117,259

Deposits received ....................................................

393,344

492,466

Guarantee deposits received....................................

282,006

334,357

Bonds and loans payable .........................................

147,941

246,220

Other financial liabilities .........................................

8,068

17,496

Provisions ................................................................

208

208

Income taxes payable ..............................................

556

6,571

Deferred tax liabilities .............................................

2,188

3,074

Other liabilities........................................................

5,933

49,695

Total liabilities

945,909

1,310,605

Equity:

Common stock ........................................................

10,394

10,394

Additional paid-in capital........................................

40,291

40,253

Treasury stock .........................................................

(1,032)

(446)

Retained earnings ....................................................

18,011

30,148

Other components of equity ....................................

8,547

9,225

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

76,210

89,573

Non-controlling interests...............................

815

952

Total equity

77,024

90,524

Total liabilities and equity

1,022,934

1,401,130

5

[Update is underlined] Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Millions of Yen)

As of

As of

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2021

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents.......................................

132,561

163,989

Cash segregated as deposits ....................................

620,222

774,582

Trading securities and other ....................................

4,516

4,457

Derivative assets......................................................

14,380

12,067

Inventories...............................................................

2,932

45,462

Investments in securities .........................................

5,447

8,515

Margin transaction assets ........................................

107,207

182,017

Loans secured by securities.....................................

32,748

42,774

Other financial assets ..............................................

47,943

112,904

Property and equipment ..........................................

4,921

4,961

Intangible assets ......................................................

46,006

44,861

Equity method investments .....................................

276

345

Deferred tax assets ..................................................

370

1,456

Other assets .............................................................

3,404

2,738

Total assets

1,022,934

1,401,130

Liabilities and Equity:

Liabilities:

Trading securities and other ....................................

¥16

Derivative liabilities ................................................

3,256

5,621

Margin transaction liabilities...................................

30,044

37,637

Loans payable secured by securities .......................

72,349

117,259

Deposits received ....................................................

393,344

492,466

Guarantee deposits received....................................

282,006

334,357

Bonds and loans payable .........................................

147,941

246,220

Other financial liabilities .........................................

8,068

17,496

Provisions ................................................................

208

208

Income taxes payable ..............................................

556

6,571

Deferred tax liabilities .............................................

2,188

3,074

Other liabilities........................................................

5,933

49,695

Total liabilities

945,909

1,310,605

Equity:

Common stock ........................................................

10,394

10,394

Additional paid-in capital........................................

40,291

40,253

Treasury stock .........................................................

(1,032)

(446)

Retained earnings ....................................................

18,011

30,148

Other components of equity ....................................

8,547

9,225

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

76,210

89,573

Non-controlling interests...............................

815

952

Total equity

77,024

90,524

Total liabilities and equity

1,022,934

1,401,130

5

[Before Update] Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of Yen)

For the fiscal year

For the fiscal year

ending Mar. 31,

ending Mar. 31,

2020

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit before income taxes ....................................................................

4,131

21,296

Depreciation and amortization..............................................................

8,122

8,149

Impairment loss on non-financial assets

423

Financial income and financial expenses..............................................

(12,944)

(7,670)

Decrease/increase in derivative assets and liabilities ............................

(4,541)

4,679

Decrease/increase in assets/liabilities for margin transaction ...............

28,880

(67,217)

Decrease/increase in loans/loans payable secured by securities ...........

(19,477)

34,107

Decrease/increase in cash segregated as deposits .................................

(60,603)

(144,523)

Decrease/increase in deposits

received

and

guarantee deposits

74,781

141,399

received.................................................................................................

Decrease/increase in short-term loans receivable .................................

2,806

(16,149)

Other, net ..............................................................................................

(1,566)

(27,844)

Sub total

20,011

(53,774)

Interest and dividends income received ................................................

19,154

13,158

Interest expenses paid ...........................................................................

(4,711)

(3,999)

Income taxes refund/paid......................................................................

0

(850)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

34,454

(45,466)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of investments in securities ...................................................

(376)

(1,715)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of securities ................................

48

153

Purchase of property and equipment.....................................................

(841)

(624)

Purchase of intangible assets ................................................................

(5,548)

(4,917)

Proceeds from purchase of investments in subsidiaries ........................

34

Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries

(334)

(49)

Proceeds from sale of investments in associates

20

0

Other, net ..............................................................................................

(37)

(39)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,068)

(7,158)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Net increase/decrease in short-term loans payable

...............................

(26,730)

91,979

Proceeds from issuance of bonds payable.............................................

15,495

10,310

Redemption of bonds payable...............................................................

(11,205)

(4,000)

Proceeds from long-term loans payable................................................

14,105

9,970

Repayment of long-term loans payable ................................................

(33,705)

(10,005)

Purchase of treasury shares

(3,389)

Cash dividends paid..............................................................................

(1,406)

(1,975)

Capital contribution from non-controlling interests..............................

1

0

Payments for acquisition of

interests

in

subsidiaries

from

(405)

(46)

non-controlling interests .......................................................................

Repayments of lease obligations................................

(1,160)

(1,070)

Other, net

318

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(48,399)

95,483

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(21,013)

42,859

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

150,926

127,832

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(2,080)

3,377

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

127,832

174,068

6

[Update is underlined] Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of Yen)

For the fiscal year

For the fiscal year

ending Mar. 31,

ending Mar. 31,

2020

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit before income taxes ....................................................................

4,131

21,296

Depreciation and amortization..............................................................

8,122

8,149

Impairment loss on non-financial assets

423

Financial income and financial expenses..............................................

(12,944)

(7,670)

Decrease/increase in derivative assets and liabilities ............................

(4,541)

4,679

Decrease/increase in assets/liabilities for margin transaction ...............

28,880

(67,217)

Decrease/increase in loans/loans payable secured by securities ...........

(19,477)

21,877

Decrease/increase in cash segregated as deposits .................................

(60,603)

(144,523)

Decrease/increase in deposits

received

and

guarantee deposits

74,781

141,399

received.................................................................................................

Decrease/increase in short-term loans receivable .................................

2,806

(16,149)

Other, net ..............................................................................................

(1,566)

(27,844)

Sub total

20,011

(66,004)

Interest and dividends income received ................................................

19,154

13,158

Interest expenses paid ...........................................................................

(4,711)

(3,999)

Income taxes refund/paid......................................................................

0

(850)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

34,454

(57,696)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of investments in securities ...................................................

(376)

(1,715)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of securities ................................

48

153

Purchase of property and equipment.....................................................

(841)

(624)

Purchase of intangible assets ................................................................

(5,548)

(4,917)

Proceeds from purchase of investments in subsidiaries ........................

34

Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries

(334)

(49)

Proceeds from sale of investments in associates

20

0

Other, net ..............................................................................................

(37)

(39)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,068)

(7,158)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Net increase/decrease in short-term loans payable

...............................

(26,730)

91,979

Proceeds from issuance of bonds payable.............................................

15,495

10,310

Redemption of bonds payable...............................................................

(11,205)

(4,000)

Proceeds from long-term loans payable................................................

14,105

9,970

Repayment of long-term loans payable ................................................

(33,705)

(10,005)

Purchase of treasury shares

(3,389)

Cash dividends paid..............................................................................

(1,406)

(1,975)

Capital contribution from non-controlling interests..............................

1

0

Payments for acquisition of

interests

in

subsidiaries

from

(405)

(46)

non-controlling interests .......................................................................

Repayments of lease obligations................................

(1,160)

(1,070)

Other, net

318

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(48,399)

95,483

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(21,013)

30,629

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

150,926

127,832

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(2,080)

2,870

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

127,832

161,331

6

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 07:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONEX GROUP, INC.
03:03aMONEX  : DATABOOK Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
03:03aMONEX  : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
03:03aMONEX  : Consolidated Financial Summary under IFRSs for the fiscal year ending M..
PU
06/01MONEX  : TradeStation Crypto Announces New Low-Price Plan
PU
05/31MONEX  : Coincheck to conduct Japan's first IEO this summer
PU
05/27MONEX  : Shinsei Bank to begin offering Monex Activist Fund - the first in-perso..
PU
05/27MONEX TO OFFER US STOCK PERIODIC PUR : dividend reinvestments and monthly subscr..
PU
04/27Japanese shares dip as earnings fall short of investor expectations
RE
04/26MONEX  : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
04/26MONEX  : Year-end Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64 521 M 585 M 585 M
Net income 2021 9 234 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 216 B 1 961 M 1 960 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 108
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart MONEX GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Monex Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEX GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 850,00 JPY
Last Close Price 839,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 1,31%
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oki Matsumoto Chairman, Representative Executive President & CEO
Toshihiko Katsuya CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Yuko Seimei COO, Managing Executive Officer & Head-Planning
Hisashi Tanaami Chief Administrative Officer & Executive Officer
Nobuyuki Idei Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONEX GROUP, INC.117.36%1 961
MORGAN STANLEY35.36%172 588
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION43.31%141 344
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.47.40%136 116
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.35%48 130
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.12%34 813