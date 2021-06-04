Monex : Consolidated Financial Summary under IFRSs for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1,2020 - March 31, 2021)
Monex Group, Inc
.
［Updated ］ Consolidated Financial Summary under IFRSs for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
This is an English translation for the Japanese report of the consolidated financial summary under IFRSs for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. If there is any discrepancy between the statement in English and Japanese, the Japanese statement shall take precedence.
Basis of preparation of financial statements
The financial information included in this report is based on our un-audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. All of those financial statements have been prepared based on IFRSs. All financial information presented in million yen has been rounded to the nearest million.
Use of estimates and judgments
Management of Monex Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries is required to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amount of assets, liabilities, income and expenses in preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRSs. Actual results could differ from these estimates.
Accounting estimates and its underlying assumptions are continually reviewed. The impact of revisions to accounting estimates is prospectively recognized in the period when the revision is made and in subsequent periods.
Monex Group, Inc. / April 2021
[Before Update] Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Millions of Yen)
As of
As of
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents.......................................
132,561
176,726
Cash segregated as deposits ....................................
620,222
774,582
Trading securities and other ....................................
4,516
4,457
Derivative assets......................................................
14,380
12,067
Inventories...............................................................
2,932
45,462
Investments in securities .........................................
5,447
8,515
Margin transaction assets ........................................
107,207
182,017
Loans secured by securities.....................................
32,748
42,774
Other financial assets ..............................................
47,943
100,167
Property and equipment ..........................................
4,921
4,961
Intangible assets ......................................................
46,006
44,861
Equity method investments .....................................
276
345
Deferred tax assets ..................................................
370
1,456
Other assets .............................................................
3,404
2,738
Total assets
1,022,934
1,401,130
Liabilities and Equity:
Liabilities:
Trading securities and other ....................................
¥16
－
Derivative liabilities ................................................
3,256
5,621
Margin transaction liabilities...................................
30,044
37,637
Loans payable secured by securities .......................
72,349
117,259
Deposits received ....................................................
393,344
492,466
Guarantee deposits received....................................
282,006
334,357
Bonds and loans payable .........................................
147,941
246,220
Other financial liabilities .........................................
8,068
17,496
Provisions ................................................................
208
208
Income taxes payable ..............................................
556
6,571
Deferred tax liabilities .............................................
2,188
3,074
Other liabilities........................................................
5,933
49,695
Total liabilities
945,909
1,310,605
Equity:
Common stock ........................................................
10,394
10,394
Additional paid-in capital........................................
40,291
40,253
Treasury stock .........................................................
(1,032)
(446)
Retained earnings ....................................................
18,011
30,148
Other components of equity ....................................
8,547
9,225
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
76,210
89,573
Non-controlling interests...............................
815
952
Total equity
77,024
90,524
Total liabilities and equity
1,022,934
1,401,130
[Update is underlined] Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Millions of Yen)
As of
As of
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents.......................................
132,561
163,989
Cash segregated as deposits ....................................
620,222
774,582
Trading securities and other ....................................
4,516
4,457
Derivative assets......................................................
14,380
12,067
Inventories...............................................................
2,932
45,462
Investments in securities .........................................
5,447
8,515
Margin transaction assets ........................................
107,207
182,017
Loans secured by securities.....................................
32,748
42,774
Other financial assets ..............................................
47,943
112,904
Property and equipment ..........................................
4,921
4,961
Intangible assets ......................................................
46,006
44,861
Equity method investments .....................................
276
345
Deferred tax assets ..................................................
370
1,456
Other assets .............................................................
3,404
2,738
Total assets
1,022,934
1,401,130
Liabilities and Equity:
Liabilities:
Trading securities and other ....................................
¥16
－
Derivative liabilities ................................................
3,256
5,621
Margin transaction liabilities...................................
30,044
37,637
Loans payable secured by securities .......................
72,349
117,259
Deposits received ....................................................
393,344
492,466
Guarantee deposits received....................................
282,006
334,357
Bonds and loans payable .........................................
147,941
246,220
Other financial liabilities .........................................
8,068
17,496
Provisions ................................................................
208
208
Income taxes payable ..............................................
556
6,571
Deferred tax liabilities .............................................
2,188
3,074
Other liabilities........................................................
5,933
49,695
Total liabilities
945,909
1,310,605
Equity:
Common stock ........................................................
10,394
10,394
Additional paid-in capital........................................
40,291
40,253
Treasury stock .........................................................
(1,032)
(446)
Retained earnings ....................................................
18,011
30,148
Other components of equity ....................................
8,547
9,225
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
76,210
89,573
Non-controlling interests...............................
815
952
Total equity
77,024
90,524
Total liabilities and equity
1,022,934
1,401,130
[Before Update] Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of Yen)
For the fiscal year
For the fiscal year
ending Mar. 31,
ending Mar. 31,
2020
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit before income taxes ....................................................................
4,131
21,296
Depreciation and amortization..............................................................
8,122
8,149
Impairment loss on non-financial assets
423
－
Financial income and financial expenses..............................................
(12,944)
(7,670)
Decrease/increase in derivative assets and liabilities ............................
(4,541)
4,679
Decrease/increase in assets/liabilities for margin transaction ...............
28,880
(67,217)
Decrease/increase in loans/loans payable secured by securities ...........
(19,477)
34,107
Decrease/increase in cash segregated as deposits .................................
(60,603)
(144,523)
Decrease/increase in deposits
received
and
guarantee deposits
74,781
141,399
received.................................................................................................
Decrease/increase in short-term loans receivable .................................
2,806
(16,149)
Other, net ..............................................................................................
(1,566)
(27,844)
Sub total
20,011
(53,774)
Interest and dividends income received ................................................
19,154
13,158
Interest expenses paid ...........................................................................
(4,711)
(3,999)
Income taxes refund/paid......................................................................
0
(850)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
34,454
(45,466)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of investments in securities ...................................................
(376)
(1,715)
Proceeds from sales and redemption of securities ................................
48
153
Purchase of property and equipment.....................................................
(841)
(624)
Purchase of intangible assets ................................................................
(5,548)
(4,917)
Proceeds from purchase of investments in subsidiaries ........................
－
34
Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries
(334)
(49)
Proceeds from sale of investments in associates
20
0
Other, net ..............................................................................................
(37)
(39)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(7,068)
(7,158)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net increase/decrease in short-term loans payable
...............................
(26,730)
91,979
Proceeds from issuance of bonds payable.............................................
15,495
10,310
Redemption of bonds payable...............................................................
(11,205)
(4,000)
Proceeds from long-term loans payable................................................
14,105
9,970
Repayment of long-term loans payable ................................................
(33,705)
(10,005)
Purchase of treasury shares
(3,389)
－
Cash dividends paid..............................................................................
(1,406)
(1,975)
Capital contribution from non-controlling interests..............................
1
0
Payments for acquisition of
interests
in
subsidiaries
from
(405)
(46)
non-controlling interests .......................................................................
Repayments of lease obligations................................
(1,160)
(1,070)
Other, net
－
318
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(48,399)
95,483
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(21,013)
42,859
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
150,926
127,832
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(2,080)
3,377
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
127,832
174,068
[Update is underlined] Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of Yen)
For the fiscal year
For the fiscal year
ending Mar. 31,
ending Mar. 31,
2020
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit before income taxes ....................................................................
4,131
21,296
Depreciation and amortization..............................................................
8,122
8,149
Impairment loss on non-financial assets
423
－
Financial income and financial expenses..............................................
(12,944)
(7,670)
Decrease/increase in derivative assets and liabilities ............................
(4,541)
4,679
Decrease/increase in assets/liabilities for margin transaction ...............
28,880
(67,217)
Decrease/increase in loans/loans payable secured by securities ...........
(19,477)
21,877
Decrease/increase in cash segregated as deposits .................................
(60,603)
(144,523)
Decrease/increase in deposits
received
and
guarantee deposits
74,781
141,399
received.................................................................................................
Decrease/increase in short-term loans receivable .................................
2,806
(16,149)
Other, net ..............................................................................................
(1,566)
(27,844)
Sub total
20,011
(66,004)
Interest and dividends income received ................................................
19,154
13,158
Interest expenses paid ...........................................................................
(4,711)
(3,999)
Income taxes refund/paid......................................................................
0
(850)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
34,454
(57,696)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of investments in securities ...................................................
(376)
(1,715)
Proceeds from sales and redemption of securities ................................
48
153
Purchase of property and equipment.....................................................
(841)
(624)
Purchase of intangible assets ................................................................
(5,548)
(4,917)
Proceeds from purchase of investments in subsidiaries ........................
－
34
Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries
(334)
(49)
Proceeds from sale of investments in associates
20
0
Other, net ..............................................................................................
(37)
(39)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(7,068)
(7,158)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net increase/decrease in short-term loans payable
...............................
(26,730)
91,979
Proceeds from issuance of bonds payable.............................................
15,495
10,310
Redemption of bonds payable...............................................................
(11,205)
(4,000)
Proceeds from long-term loans payable................................................
14,105
9,970
Repayment of long-term loans payable ................................................
(33,705)
(10,005)
Purchase of treasury shares
(3,389)
－
Cash dividends paid..............................................................................
(1,406)
(1,975)
Capital contribution from non-controlling interests..............................
1
0
Payments for acquisition of
interests
in
subsidiaries
from
(405)
(46)
non-controlling interests .......................................................................
Repayments of lease obligations................................
(1,160)
(1,070)
Other, net
－
318
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(48,399)
95,483
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(21,013)
30,629
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
150,926
127,832
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(2,080)
2,870
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
127,832
161,331
Disclaimer
Monex Group Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 07:02:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONEX GROUP, INC.
Sales 2021
64 521 M
585 M
585 M
Net income 2021
9 234 M
83,7 M
83,7 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
20,7x
Yield 2021
3,16%
Capitalization
216 B
1 961 M
1 960 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,21x
Nbr of Employees
1 108
Free-Float
84,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MONEX GROUP, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
850,00 JPY
Last Close Price
839,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
1,31%
Spread / Average Target
1,31%
Spread / Lowest Target
1,31%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.