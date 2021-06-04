Monex : DATABOOK Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
06/04/2021 | 03:03am EDT
Updated on June 4, 2021 Originally on April 27, 2021 (TSE 1st Section: 8698)
DATABOOK
Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
This is an English translation of Japanese presentation material prepared in connection with the disclosure of the financial results of Monex Group, Inc. It includes information derived from the consolidated financial statements of Monex Group, Inc. which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). This material is not intended to recommend, conduct solicitation for any product or service, etc.
<> Statements>
This presentation material contains forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our industry and us. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "may" "will" "expect" "anticipate" "estimate" "plan" and other similar words. These statements discuss future expectations, identify strategies, contain projections of results of operations or of our financial condition and state other "forward-looking" information. Our operations are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
Consolidated statement of financial position (1)
■ Assets
As of
As of
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
132,561
176,726
Cash segregated as deposits
620,222
774,582
Trading securities and other
4,516
4,457
Derivative assets
14,380
12,067
Inventories
2,932
45,462
Investments in securities
5,447
8,515
Margin transaction assets
107,207
182,017
Loans on margin transactions
97,744
173,499
Cash collateral pledged for
9,463
8,518
securities borrowing on margin
transactions
Loans secured by securities
32,748
42,774
Cash collateral pledged for
32,748
42,774
securities borrowed
Other financial assets
47,943
100,167
Guarantee deposits
33,216
51,322
Accrued income
3,044
3,466
Loans receivable
8,594
25,682
Others
4,885
19,697
(JPY million)
As of
As of
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2021
Property and equipment
4,921
4,961
Intangible assets
46,006
44,861
Goodwill
16,952
17,223
Identifiable intangible
9,269
8,499
assets
Other
19,784
19,140
Equity method
276
345
investments
Deferred tax assets
370
1,456
Other assets
3,404
2,738
Total assets
1,022,934
1,401,130
Consolidated statement of financial position (1) - AFTER Update