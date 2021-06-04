Log in
Monex : DATABOOK Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

06/04/2021
Updated on June 4, 2021 Originally on April 27, 2021 (TSE 1st Section: 8698)

[Updated]

DATABOOK

Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

This is an English translation of Japanese presentation material prepared in connection with the disclosure of the financial results of Monex Group, Inc. It includes information derived from the consolidated financial statements of Monex Group, Inc. which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). This material is not intended to recommend, conduct solicitation for any product or service, etc.

<> Statements>

This presentation material contains forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our industry and us. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "may" "will" "expect" "anticipate" "estimate" "plan" and other similar words. These statements discuss future expectations, identify strategies, contain projections of results of operations or of our financial condition and state other "forward-looking" information. Our operations are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Consolidated statement of financial position (1) - BEFORE Update

Assets

As of

As of

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

132,561

176,726

Cash segregated as deposits

620,222

774,582

Trading securities and other

4,516

4,457

Derivative assets

14,380

12,067

Inventories

2,932

45,462

Investments in securities

5,447

8,515

Margin transaction assets

107,207

182,017

Loans on margin transactions

97,744

173,499

Cash collateral pledged for

9,463

8,518

securities borrowing on margin

transactions

Loans secured by securities

32,748

42,774

Cash collateral pledged for

32,748

42,774

securities borrowed

Other financial assets

47,943

100,167

Guarantee deposits

33,216

51,322

Accrued income

3,044

3,466

Loans receivable

8,594

25,682

Others

4,885

19,697

(JPY million)

As of

As of

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2021

Property and equipment

4,921

4,961

Intangible assets

46,006

44,861

Goodwill

16,952

17,223

Identifiable intangible

9,269

8,499

assets

Other

19,784

19,140

Equity method

276

345

investments

Deferred tax assets

370

1,456

Other assets

3,404

2,738

Total assets

1,022,934

1,401,130

1

Consolidated statement of financial position (1) - AFTER Update

Assets

As of

As of

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

132,561

163,989

Cash segregated as deposits

620,222

774,582

Trading securities and other

4,516

4,457

Derivative assets

14,380

12,067

Inventories

2,932

45,462

Investments in securities

5,447

8,515

Margin transaction assets

107,207

182,017

Loans on margin transactions

97,744

173,499

Cash collateral pledged for

9,463

8,518

securities borrowing on margin

transactions

Loans secured by securities

32,748

42,774

Cash collateral pledged for

32,748

42,774

securities borrowed

Other financial assets

47,943

112,904

Guarantee deposits

33,216

64,059

Accrued income

3,044

3,466

Loans receivable

8,594

25,682

Others

4,885

19,697

(JPY million)

As of

As of

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2021

Property and equipment

4,921

4,961

Intangible assets

46,006

44,861

Goodwill

16,952

17,223

Identifiable intangible

9,269

8,499

assets

Other

19,784

19,140

Equity method

276

345

investments

Deferred tax assets

370

1,456

Other assets

3,404

2,738

Total assets

1,022,934

1,401,130

2

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 07:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
