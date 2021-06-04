Log in
Summary

Monex : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

06/04/2021
Updated on June 4, 2021

Originally on April 27, 2021

TSE 1st Section: 8698

[Updated]

Financial Results for

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Summary of Statement of Financial Position - BEFORE Update

The difference between "Net capital" and "Non-current assets" is the source of funds for investments and shareholders distribution

Summary of consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2021

Assets

Liabilities

JPY 1,401.1B

JPY 1,310.6B

Major Assets:

Major Liabilities:

Assets related to

Liabilities related to

financial instruments

financial instruments

trading business

trading business

JPY 1,062.6B

JPY 1,265.3B

Others

JPY 104.4B

Cash and

Others

JPY 45.3B

Cash Equivalents

JPY 176.7B

Net Capital

Non-current Assets*1JPY 90.5B

JPY 57.4B

(*1) Non-current Assets

Property and equipment

JPY

5.0B

Intangible assets (Goodwill)

JPY

17.2B

(*2)

Intangible assets (Identifiable intangible assets)

JPY

8.5B

(*3)

Intangible assets (Software and others)

JPY

19.1B

Equity method investments

JPY

0.3B

Available-for-sale investments in securities (Lv.3) JPY

7.3B

(*2) Goodwill: JPY 17.2B

Japan JPY 7.8B, US JPY 9.0B, Asia Pacific JPY 0.4B

(*3) Identifiable Intangible Assets: JPY 8.5B

US JPY 8.1B, AP JPY 0.4B

The JPY 33.0B difference between

Net Capital (JPY 90.5B) and Non-current Assets (JPY 57.4B) is the source of funds for the following:

  1. To comply with capital adequacy ratio regulations for group subsidiaries in Japan and overseas
  2. Internal reserve for investments in future businesses
  3. Shareholders distribution (dividends + share buyback)

1

Summary of Statement of Financial Position - AFTER Update

The difference between "Net capital" and "Non-current assets" is the source of funds for investments and shareholders distribution

Summary of consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2021

Assets

Liabilities

JPY 1,401.1B

JPY 1,310.6B

Major Assets:

Major Liabilities:

Assets related to

Liabilities related to

financial instruments

financial instruments

trading business

trading business

JPY 1,062.6B

JPY 1,265.3B

Others

JPY 117.1B

Cash and

Others

JPY 45.3B

Cash Equivalents

JPY 164.0B

Net Capital

Non-current Assets*1JPY 90.5B

JPY 57.4B

(*1) Non-current Assets

Property and equipment

JPY

5.0B

Intangible assets (Goodwill)

JPY

17.2B

(*2)

Intangible assets (Identifiable intangible assets)

JPY

8.5B

(*3)

Intangible assets (Software and others)

JPY

19.1B

Equity method investments

JPY

0.3B

Available-for-sale investments in securities (Lv.3) JPY

7.3B

(*2) Goodwill: JPY 17.2B

Japan JPY 7.8B, US JPY 9.0B, Asia Pacific JPY 0.4B

(*3) Identifiable Intangible Assets: JPY 8.5B

US JPY 8.1B, AP JPY 0.4B

The JPY 33.0B difference between

Net Capital (JPY 90.5B) and Non-current Assets (JPY 57.4B) is the source of funds for the following:

  1. To comply with capital adequacy ratio regulations for group subsidiaries in Japan and overseas
  2. Internal reserve for investments in future businesses
  3. Shareholders distribution (dividends + share buyback)

2

Disclaimer

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 07:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
