|
Monex : Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
Updated on June 4, 2021
Originally on April 27, 2021
TSE 1st Section: 8698
[Updated]
Financial Results for
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
Summary of Statement of Financial Position - BEFORE Update
The difference between "Net capital" and "Non-current assets" is the source of funds for investments and shareholders distribution
◆Summary of consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2021
|
Assets
|
Liabilities
|
JPY 1,401.1B
|
JPY 1,310.6B
|
|
|
Major Assets:
|
Major Liabilities:
|
Assets related to
|
Liabilities related to
|
financial instruments
|
financial instruments
|
trading business
|
trading business
|
JPY 1,062.6B
|
JPY 1,265.3B
|
|
|
Others
|
JPY 104.4B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and
|
|
|
Others
|
JPY 45.3B
|
Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|
JPY 176.7B
Net Capital
Non-current Assets*1JPY 90.5B
JPY 57.4B
|
(*1) Non-current Assets
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment
|
JPY
|
5.0B
|
|
Intangible assets (Goodwill)
|
JPY
|
17.2B
|
(*2)
|
Intangible assets (Identifiable intangible assets)
|
JPY
|
8.5B
|
(*3)
|
Intangible assets (Software and others)
|
JPY
|
19.1B
|
|
Equity method investments
|
JPY
|
0.3B
|
|
Available-for-sale investments in securities (Lv.3) JPY
|
7.3B
|
(*2) Goodwill: JPY 17.2B
Japan JPY 7.8B, US JPY 9.0B, Asia Pacific JPY 0.4B
(*3) Identifiable Intangible Assets: JPY 8.5B
US JPY 8.1B, AP JPY 0.4B
◆The JPY 33.0B difference between
Net Capital (JPY 90.5B) and Non-current Assets (JPY 57.4B) is the source of funds for the following:
-
To comply with capital adequacy ratio regulations for group subsidiaries in Japan and overseas
-
Internal reserve for investments in future businesses
-
Shareholders distribution (dividends + share buyback)
1
