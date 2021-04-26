Log in
Monex : Regarding the Nominating Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee

04/26/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Regarding the Nominating Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee

TOKYO, April 26, 2021 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby accounted that at the Board of Directors meeting held today, it has determined the composition of the Nominating, Audit and Compensation Committees with the assumption that it will be approved at the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June this year. All committees will be chaired by an outside director. For the Nominating Committee, five out of six members will be outside directors, for the Audit Committee, all three members will be outside directors, and for the Compensation Committee, three out of four members will be outside directors.

This resolution will be approved at an extraordinary Board of Directors meeting to be held after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Nominating Committee

Member (Chair)

Nobuyuki Idei

Independent and Outside Director

Member

Fujiyo Ishiguro

Independent and Outside Director

Member

Nobuo Domae

Independent and Outside Director

Member

Jun Makihara

Independent and Outside Director

Member [New appointment]

Naofumi Yamada

Independent and Outside Director

Member

Oki Matsumoto

2. Audit Committee

Member (Chair)

Masaaki Koizumi

Independent and Outside Director

Member

Shiho Konno

Independent and Outside Director

Member [New appointment]

Naofumi Yamada

Independent and Outside Director

3. Compensation Committee

Member (Chair)

Jun Makihara

Independent and Outside Director

Member

Nobuyuki Idei

Independent and Outside Director

Member [New appointment]

Nobuo Domae

Independent and Outside Director

Member

Oki Matsumoto

4. Reasoning behind the composition of the committees

From a corporate governance perspective, the Company believes it is important not only to appoint the appropriate person for the appropriate job, but also to avoid excessive reliance on any one individual. Hence, at the appropriate timing, the Company regularly rotates the composition of its Board of Directors and committees.

Newly appointed candidate Mr. Yamada has a strong understanding of technology and a keen insight of the perspective of younger generations. In addition to being selected for the Nominating Committee to support succession planning for the Company's management, Mr. Yamada has been asked to serve in the Audit Committee to utilize his knowledge and experience as a patent attorney and specialist in intellectual property. Mr. Domae has been appointed to the Compensation Committee for his understanding of the Company's complex compensation system, which includes US subsidiaries, and for his extensive experience managing a listed company with overseas subsidiaries.

1

Contact: Akiko Kato

Yuki Nakano, Minaka Aihara

Corporate Communications Office

Investor Relations, Financial Control Department

Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

+81-3-4323-8698

This material is an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on the date above. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this English translation is not guaranteed and thus you are encouraged to refer to the original Japanese document. This translation was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

2

Monex Group Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
