Monex : Regarding the Nominating Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee

Regarding the Nominating Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee

TOKYO, April 26, 2021 - Monex Group, Inc. ("the Company") hereby accounted that at the Board of Directors meeting held today, it has determined the composition of the Nominating, Audit and Compensation Committees with the assumption that it will be approved at the 17th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June this year. All committees will be chaired by an outside director. For the Nominating Committee, five out of six members will be outside directors, for the Audit Committee, all three members will be outside directors, and for the Compensation Committee, three out of four members will be outside directors.

This resolution will be approved at an extraordinary Board of Directors meeting to be held after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Nominating Committee

Member (Chair) Nobuyuki Idei Independent and Outside Director Member Fujiyo Ishiguro Independent and Outside Director Member Nobuo Domae Independent and Outside Director Member Jun Makihara Independent and Outside Director Member [New appointment] Naofumi Yamada Independent and Outside Director Member Oki Matsumoto 2. Audit Committee Member (Chair) Masaaki Koizumi Independent and Outside Director Member Shiho Konno Independent and Outside Director Member [New appointment] Naofumi Yamada Independent and Outside Director 3. Compensation Committee Member (Chair) Jun Makihara Independent and Outside Director Member Nobuyuki Idei Independent and Outside Director Member [New appointment] Nobuo Domae Independent and Outside Director Member Oki Matsumoto

4. Reasoning behind the composition of the committees

From a corporate governance perspective, the Company believes it is important not only to appoint the appropriate person for the appropriate job, but also to avoid excessive reliance on any one individual. Hence, at the appropriate timing, the Company regularly rotates the composition of its Board of Directors and committees.

Newly appointed candidate Mr. Yamada has a strong understanding of technology and a keen insight of the perspective of younger generations. In addition to being selected for the Nominating Committee to support succession planning for the Company's management, Mr. Yamada has been asked to serve in the Audit Committee to utilize his knowledge and experience as a patent attorney and specialist in intellectual property. Mr. Domae has been appointed to the Compensation Committee for his understanding of the Company's complex compensation system, which includes US subsidiaries, and for his extensive experience managing a listed company with overseas subsidiaries.

