    MONEX B   MX01MO030015

MONEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(MONEX B)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-04
18.38 MXN    0.00%
05:31pMexico's Monex launches share buyback in move toward market exit
RE
10/28Monex, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/01Mexico's BMV could exit main index in latest 'symptom of deterioration'
RE
Mexico's Monex launches share buyback in move toward market exit

12/09/2022 | 05:31pm EST
A man walks outside the building of Mexico's stock exchange in Mexico City

The buyback, which ends on Jan. 9, prices the 30.78 million shares held by investors at 21.71 Mexican pesos ($1.10) apiece, according to a document published by the exchange.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican brokerage Grupo Financiero Monex launched a public tender offer on Friday for its shares, priced at 668.23 million pesos ($33.85 million), as the company moves to finalize its departure from Mexico's main stock exchange. 

The firm's shares, which typically have low trading volume, were up slightly to 18.50 pesos on Friday afternoon. 

Monex said that once the buyback period is over, it will cancel the purchased shares, making it the most recent in a steady exodus of companies to leave the market.

($1 = 19.7390 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madryl editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 317 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2021 1 654 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
Net Debt 2021 88 333 M 4 457 M 4 457 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,80x
Yield 2021 4,78%
Capitalization 11 456 M 578 M 578 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,70x
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 659
Free-Float 41,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Naranjo Gonzalez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfredo Gershberg Figot Director-Finance & Planning
Héctor Pío Lagos Dondé Chairman
Jorge Hierro Molina Deputy Managing Director-Operations & Finance
Hernando Carlos Luis Sabau García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.53.17%582
MORGAN STANLEY-11.08%149 896
CHARLES SCHWABB-4.65%149 806
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.40%126 964
CITIGROUP INC.-26.03%86 558
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.85%41 425