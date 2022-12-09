Mexico's Monex launches share buyback in move toward market exit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican brokerage Grupo Financiero Monex launched a public tender offer on Friday for its shares, priced at 668.23 million pesos ($33.85 million), as the company moves to finalize its departure from Mexico's main stock exchange.

The firm's shares, which typically have low trading volume, were up slightly to 18.50 pesos on Friday afternoon.

Monex said that once the buyback period is over, it will cancel the purchased shares, making it the most recent in a steady exodus of companies to leave the market.

($1 = 19.7390 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madryl editing by Jonathan Oatis)