Money Forward : Announcement Regarding Determination of Issue Price and Other Matters

Announcement Regarding Determination of Issue Price and Other Matters

Money Forward, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has determined the issue price, offer price and other matters in relation to the issuance of new shares by way of an international offering (the "International Offering"), which its Board of Directors resolved on August 2, 2021 (Mon), as set forth below.

(1) Issue Price (Offer Price) (Note) ¥6,586 per share

Total Amount of Issue Price

(Offer Price) ¥32,930,000,000 (3) Amount to be Paid In (Note) ¥6,314.40 per share (4) Total Amount to be Paid In ¥31,572,000,000

Amount of Capital Stock and

Capital Surplus to be Increase in Capital Stock ¥15,786,000,000 Increased Increase in Capital Surplus ¥15,786,000,000 (6) Payment Date August 17, 2021 (Tue) (7) Delivery Date August 18, 2021 (Wed)

(Note)

The Underwriters will purchase the shares at the amount to be paid in and will offer them at the issue price (the offer price).

1. Calculation of Issue Price (Offer Price)

(1) Calculation Reference Date and Price August 5, 2021 ¥6,790 (2) Discount Rate 3.00%

2. Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the International Offering are estimated to be approximately ¥31.3 billion, and the Company plans to use ¥15 billion for personnel and advertising expenses to acquire new customers and costs for developing systems to