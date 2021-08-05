Log in
Money Forward : Announcement Regarding Determination of Issue Price and Other Matters

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
To All Concerned Parties

Company Name:

Representative:

Contact:

Tel:

August 5, 2021

Money Forward, Inc. Yosuke Tsuji Representative Director, President and CEO

(Code number: 3994, TSE First Section) Naoya Kanesaka

Director, Executive Officer and CFO 81-3-6453-9160

Announcement Regarding Determination of Issue Price and Other Matters

Money Forward, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has determined the issue price, offer price and other matters in relation to the issuance of new shares by way of an international offering (the "International Offering"), which its Board of Directors resolved on August 2, 2021 (Mon), as set forth below.

(1) Issue Price (Offer Price)

(Note)

¥6,586 per share

  1. Total Amount of Issue Price

(Offer Price)

¥32,930,000,000

(3)

Amount to be Paid In

(Note)

¥6,314.40 per share

(4)

Total Amount to be Paid In

¥31,572,000,000

  1. Amount of Capital Stock and

Capital Surplus to be

Increase in Capital Stock

¥15,786,000,000

Increased

Increase in Capital Surplus

¥15,786,000,000

(6)

Payment Date

August 17, 2021 (Tue)

(7)

Delivery Date

August 18, 2021 (Wed)

(Note)

The Underwriters will purchase the shares at the amount to be paid in and will offer them at the issue price (the offer price).

1. Calculation of Issue Price (Offer Price)

(1)

Calculation Reference Date and Price

August 5, 2021

¥6,790

(2)

Discount Rate

3.00%

2. Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the International Offering are estimated to be approximately ¥31.3 billion, and the Company plans to use ¥15 billion for personnel and advertising expenses to acquire new customers and costs for developing systems to

Note:

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. This press release has been prepared for the sole purpose of

making a public announcement regarding the International Offering, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment, etc. within or

outside Japan. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities

in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities

Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or

an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will take place in the

United States.

1

improve customer value by the end of November 2024, ¥12 billion for M&A to realize accelerated growth by the end of November 2024, approximately ¥3.5 billion toward replenishing the Company's cash and deposits that was used to fund the acquisition of shares of R&AC Co., Ltd., SLEEKR PTE LTD. (Mekari group) and Susten Capital Management Inc., by August 2021, and the remaining amount for the repayment of borrowings that will become due by the end of November 2024. If the Company has not conducted M&A requiring the above amount of expenditure by the end of November 2024, the remaining amount that has not been allocated to M&A will be allocated to personnel and advertising expenses to acquire new customers and costs for developing systems to improve customer value to the end of November 2025.

End

Disclaimer

Money Forward Inc. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
