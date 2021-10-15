Money Forward : Notice Regarding Additional Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary

Translation
Oct 15, 2021
Company Name:
Money Forward, Inc.
Representative:
Yosuke Tsuji
|
Representative Director, President and CEO
(Securities Code: 3994,
Stock Exchange: TSE First Section)
Inquiries:
Naoya Kanesaka
Director, Executive Officer and CFO
(TEL: +81-3-6453-9160)
Notice Regarding Additional Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary
Money Forward, Inc. (the "Company") disclosed "Notice Regarding Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary" on April 2, 2021 and "Notice Regarding Additional Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary" on July 15, 2021 to announce that the risk of uncollectibility of receivables of its consolidated subsidiary, Money Forward Kessai, Inc. ("Kessai") for ZINEYOU, Inc. (the "Counterparty") had arisen and the Company expected to record a provision for allowance for doubtful accounts of 19 million yen out of 81 million yen of concessional receivables related to Money Forward Early Payment and Money Forward Kessai. However, the additional risk of uncollectibility of receivables related to Money Forward Kessai has arisen as the bankruptcy process has progressed.
Accordingly, Kessai has recorded a provision for allowance for doubtful accounts in the consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended August 31, 2021, as described below.
1. Overview of Kessai
Name
Money Forward Kessai, Inc.
Location
21F Tamachi Station Tower S, 3-1-21 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Job title and name of
Representative Director and President, Naomichi Tomiyama
Development and offering of BPO and online invoicing service, Money
Description of business Forward Kessai, and accounts receivable financing service, Money Forward Early Payment
Share capital
100 million yen
2. Overview of the Counterparty
Name
ZINEYOU, Inc.
Location
2F, 1-13-4 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Job title and name of
Representative Director and CEO, Jou Hayano
Description of business
Management of KITCHEN BROTHERS, a food ordering platform for
Date of establishment
May 1, 2015
Capital relationship
None
Relationship between the
Personnel relationship
None
Offering of Money Forward Kessai and Money
Kessai and the counterparty
Business relationship
Forward Early Payment
Related party relationship
None
3. Type and amount of receivables to the Counterparty and provision of allowance for doubtful receivables Transferred receivables, etc.: 81 million yen (Percentage of consolidated net assets 0.19%)
Provision of allowance for doubtful receivables as of the nine months ended August 31, 2021: 36 million yen
* Amounts above include the amounts for Money Forward Kessai (transferred receivables, etc.: 31 million yen, provision of
allowance for doubtful receivables: 14 million yen) as well as the amounts for Money Forward Early Payment (transferred
receivables, etc.: 50 million yen, provision of allowance for doubtful receivables: 5 million yen), which was previously disclosed, and the provision for allowance for doubtful accounts of 17 million yen related to the additional risk of uncollectibility of receivables related to Money Forward Kessai.
4. Future outlook
There is no change in full-year guidance due to the recognition of provision of allowance for doubtful receivables.
