Money Forward : Notice Regarding Additional Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary

Oct 15, 2021 Company Name: Money Forward, Inc. Representative: Yosuke Tsuji Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 3994, Stock Exchange: TSE First Section) Inquiries: Naoya Kanesaka Director, Executive Officer and CFO (TEL: +81-3-6453-9160)

Notice Regarding Additional Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary

Money Forward, Inc. (the "Company") disclosed "Notice Regarding Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary" on April 2, 2021 and "Notice Regarding Additional Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary" on July 15, 2021 to announce that the risk of uncollectibility of receivables of its consolidated subsidiary, Money Forward Kessai, Inc. ("Kessai") for ZINEYOU, Inc. (the "Counterparty") had arisen and the Company expected to record a provision for allowance for doubtful accounts of 19 million yen out of 81 million yen of concessional receivables related to Money Forward Early Payment and Money Forward Kessai. However, the additional risk of uncollectibility of receivables related to Money Forward Kessai has arisen as the bankruptcy process has progressed.

Accordingly, Kessai has recorded a provision for allowance for doubtful accounts in the consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended August 31, 2021, as described below.

1. Overview of Kessai Name Money Forward Kessai, Inc. (1) (2) Location 21F Tamachi Station Tower S, 3-1-21 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo (3) Job title and name of Representative Director and President, Naomichi Tomiyama representative Development and offering of BPO and online invoicing service, Money

Description of business Forward Kessai, and accounts receivable financing service, Money Forward Early Payment