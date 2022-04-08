Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Money Forward, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3994   JP3869960009

MONEY FORWARD, INC.

(3994)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/08 01:59:05 am EDT
5630.00 JPY   +2.36%
02:09aMONEY FORWARD : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
03/29Money Forward to Raise Stake in Susten Capital Management for $5 Million; Money Forward Shares Soar 9%
MT
03/28MONEY FORWARD : Notice Regarding Subscription to Third-Party Allotment of Shares of Susten Capital Management Inc. to Convert It into an Equity Method Affiliate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Money Forward : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

April 8, 2022

Company Name: Representative:Money Forward, Inc. Yosuke Tsuji

Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 3994,

Inquiries:

Stock Exchange: TSE Prime) Naoya Kanesaka

Director, Executive Officer and CFO (TEL: +81-3-6453-9160)

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Money Forward, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the payment procedure regarding the issuance of new shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Company's Board of Directors meeting held on March 15, 2022, was completed today. For details, please refer to "Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" dated

March 15, 2022.

Overview of Issuance

(1)Payment Date

April 8, 2022

(2)Type and Number of Shares Issued

171,840 shares of the Company's common shares

(3)Issue Price

¥5,080 per share

(4)Total Amount of Issue Price

¥872,947,200

(5)Scheduled Allottees

The Company

9 Directors (including External Directors)

11 Executive officers

80 Employees

26,775 shares 20,760 shares 45,750 shares

The Company's subsidiaries

12 Directors

25 Employees

70,095 shares 8,460 shares

Disclaimer

Money Forward Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MONEY FORWARD, INC.
02:09aMONEY FORWARD : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock ..
PU
03/29Money Forward to Raise Stake in Susten Capital Management for $5 Million; Money Forward..
MT
03/28MONEY FORWARD : Notice Regarding Subscription to Third-Party Allotment of Shares of Susten..
PU
03/20MONEY FORWARD, INC.(TSE : 3994) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/17MONEY FORWARD : Notice of Change in Major Shareholder
PU
03/16Money Forward to Grant Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
03/15MONEY FORWARD : Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
03/04MONEY FORWARD : Investor Day 2022 - Recorded Videos Uploaded
PU
03/01MONEY FORWARD : Notice Regarding Upward Revision of Consolidated Forecasts for the Three M..
PU
03/01Money Forward, Inc. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Three Months Ended F..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 586 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2022 -3 075 M -24,8 M -24,8 M
Net cash 2022 20 660 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 -94,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 293 B 2 369 M 2 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 248
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart MONEY FORWARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Money Forward, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEY FORWARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5 500,00 JPY
Average target price 6 260,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Tsuji President, CEO & Representative Director
Shunsuke Uchikawa Chief Financial Officer
Takuya Nakade Chief Technology Officer
Hirokazu Ban Director, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Nobuaki Kurumatani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONEY FORWARD, INC.-20.52%2 369
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.39%2 245 311
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-23.16%72 741
SEA LIMITED-48.04%67 865
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-16.72%63 425
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.43%49 734