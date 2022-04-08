Money Forward : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

April 8, 2022

Company Name: Representative:Money Forward, Inc. Yosuke Tsuji

Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 3994,

Inquiries:

Stock Exchange: TSE Prime) Naoya Kanesaka

Director, Executive Officer and CFO (TEL: +81-3-6453-9160)

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Money Forward, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the payment procedure regarding the issuance of new shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Company's Board of Directors meeting held on March 15, 2022, was completed today. For details, please refer to "Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" dated

March 15, 2022.

Overview of Issuance