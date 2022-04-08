Money Forward : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes.
In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
April 8, 2022
Company Name: Representative:Money Forward, Inc. Yosuke Tsuji
Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 3994,
Inquiries:
Stock Exchange: TSE Prime) Naoya Kanesaka
Director, Executive Officer and CFO (TEL: +81-3-6453-9160)
Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
Money Forward, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the payment procedure regarding the issuance of new shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Company's Board of Directors meeting held on March 15, 2022, was completed today. For details, please refer to "Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" dated
March 15, 2022.
Overview of Issuance
|
(1)Payment Date
|
April 8, 2022
|
(2)Type and Number of Shares Issued
|
171,840 shares of the Company's common shares
|
(3)Issue Price
|
¥5,080 per share
|
(4)Total Amount of Issue Price
|
¥872,947,200
|
(5)Scheduled Allottees
|
The Company
9 Directors (including External Directors)
11 Executive officers
80 Employees
26,775 shares 20,760 shares 45,750 shares
The Company's subsidiaries
12 Directors
25 Employees
70,095 shares 8,460 shares
