Money Forward : Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Translation Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail. March 15, 2022 Company Name: Money Forward, Inc. Representative: Yosuke Tsuji Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 3994, Stock Exchange: TSE 1st Section) Inquiries: Naoya Kanesaka Director, Executive Officer and CFO (TEL: +81-3-6453-9160) Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation Money Forward, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has decided, by a resolution of its Board of Directors on March 15, 2022, to issue new shares as restricted stock compensation (the "Issuance of New Shares"), as set forth below. 1. Overview of Issuance (1) Payment Date April 8, 2022 (2) Type and Number of Shares 171,840 shares of the Company's common shares to be Issued (3) Issue Price ¥5,080 per share (4) Total Amount of Issue Price ¥872,947,200 The Company 9 Directors (including External Directors) 26,775 shares 11 Executive officers 20,760 shares (5) Scheduled Allottees 80 Employees 45,750 shares The Company's subsidiaries 12 Directors 70,095 shares 25 Employees 8,460 shares This share issue is subject to the Securities Registration (6) Other Statement taking effect as stipulated in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. 2. Purpose and Reason for Issuance Based on the stock compensation plan resolved at the Company's 8th general meeting of shareholders held on February 20, 2020, and revised at the Company's 10th general meeting of shareholders held on February 21, 2022, the Company has decided, by a resolution of its Board of Directors on March 15, 2022, to issue new shares as restricted stock compensation, for the purpose of enabling directors (including external directors), executive officers and employees of the Company as well as directors and employees of the Company's subsidiaries to further share the benefits and risks of stock price fluctuations with shareholders, and of reinforcing their motivation toward contributing to raising stock price and corporate value. The Company will allot monetary compensation receivables totaling ¥872,947,200 to the scheduled allottees-namely, 9

directors, 11 executive officers and 80 employees of the Company as well as 12 directors and 25 employees of the Company's subsidiaries (the "Allottees") in exchange for in-kind contribution and allot in total 171,840 shares of its common shares as specific restricted stock to them. The amount of monetary compensation receivables for each Allottee is determined upon comprehensive consideration of various matters, including the degree of contribution by each Allottee to the Company or the Company's subsidiaries (the "Group"). In addition, such monetary compensation receivables shall be paid under the condition that each Allottee enters into a restricted stock allotment agreement (the "Allotment Agreement") with the Company which includes the contents set forth below. Directors, Executive Officers and Employees of the Company and Directors and Employees of the Company's Subsidiaries Restricted Stock Compensation Plan Transfer Restriction Period Restricted Stock Compensation I From April 8, 2022 to April 7, 2025 Restricted Stock Compensation II From April 8, 2022 to April 7, 2026 Restricted Stock Compensation III From April 8, 2022 to April 7, 2027 ＞ Restricted Stock Compensation Plan Transfer Restriction Period Restricted Stock Compensation IV From April 8, 2022 to April 7, 2025 3. Overview of the Allotment Agreement Transfer Restriction Period Regarding the transfer restriction period prescribed in the table above ("Transfer Restriction Period I" with regards to the transfer restriction period for Restricted Stock Compensation I, "Transfer Restriction Period II" for Restricted Stock Compensation II, "Transfer Restriction Period III" for Restricted Stock Compensation III, and "Transfer Restriction Period IV" for Restricted Stock Compensation IV), the Allottees shall not dispose of the restricted stock allotted to them ("Allotted Shares I" with regards to restricted stock allotted as Restricted Stock Compensation I, "Allotted Shares II" for Restricted Stock Compensation II, "Allotted Shares III" for Restricted Stock Compensation III, and "Allotted Shares IV" for Restricted Stock Compensation IV) by transfer to a third party, establishment of a right of pledge on, assignment by way of security, inter vivos gift, bequest, or any other method (the "Transfer Restrictions"). Removal of Transfer Restrictions The Company shall remove the Transfer Restrictions of all Allotted Shares I to IV held by the Allottees on the respective expiration dates of Transfer Restriction Periods I to IV ("Period Expiration Date I" with regards to the expiration date for Transfer Restriction Period I, "Period Expiration Date II" for Transfer Restriction Period II, "Period Expiration Date III" for Transfer Restriction Period III, and "Period Expiration Date IV" for Transfer Restriction Period IV"), under the condition that the Allottee continues to hold the position of director, executive officer or employee of the Group during Transfer Restriction Periods I to III (if the Allottee is an external director, under the condition that the Allottee was an external director of the Company throughout Transfer Restriction Period IV). If, however, in the case where an Allottee (excluding external directors) ceases to hold the position of either director, executive officer, or employee of the Group for reasons deemed justifiable by the Company's Board of Directors, the Company shall, at the time of such cessation, remove the Transfer Restrictions of all Allotted Shares I to III that are held by the Allottee and have not been removed at this point of time. In addition, in the case where an external director who is an Allottee ceases to hold the position of external director of the Company after the closure of the first general meeting of shareholders of the Company held after the allotment of Allotted Shares IV, the Company shall, at the time of such cessation, remove the Transfer Restrictions of all Allotted Shares IV held. Gratuitous Acquisition of Restricted Stock In the case where an Allottee (excluding external directors) ceases to hold the position of either director, executive officer or employee of the Group prior to the expiration of Transfer Restriction Periods I to III, the Company shall, at the time of such cessation and as a matter of course, gratuitously acquire Allotted Shares I to III allotted to such Allottee, except in the case where the reason for cessation is deemed justifiable by the Company's Board of Directors. In addition, in the case where an external director who is an Allottee ceases to hold the position of the Company's external director prior to the closure of the first general meeting of shareholders of the Company held after such allotment, or in the case