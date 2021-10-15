Money Forward : Notice Regarding Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary

Translation

October 15, 2021 Company Name: Money Forward, Inc. Representative: Yosuke Tsuji Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 3994, Stock Exchange: TSE First Section) Inquiries: Naoya Kanesaka Director, Executive Officer and CFO (TEL: +81-3-6453-9160)

Notice Regarding Risk of Uncollectibility of Receivables at a Consolidated Subsidiary

Money Forward, Inc. (the "Company"), hereby announces that the Company recognized a risk that the receivables to a transaction counterparty (the "Counterparty") of the Company's consolidated subsidiary, Money Forward Kessai, Inc. ("Kessai") may become delayed or uncollectible, and recorded operating loss accordingly.

1. Overview of Kessai Name Money Forward Kessai, Inc. (1) (2) Location 21F Tamachi Station Tower S, 3-1-21 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo (3) Job title and name of Representative Director and President, Naomichi Tomiyama representative Development and offering of BPO and online invoicing service, Money

Description of business Forward Kessai, and accounts receivable financing service, Money Forward Early Payment

(5) Share capital 100 million yen

2. Overview of the Counterparty

The Counterparty has not dishonored its bills nor is in a state of bankruptcy. Thus, to secure possibility of debt collectability, the Company will refrain from disclosing the Counterparty's name.

3. Course of events that lead to the risk of uncollectibility

Kessai has collected 13 million yen from the Counterparty and was continuing to collect the residual amount based on the split payment agreement. Since the payment has been delayed, Kessai discussed with the Counterparty to seek the possibility of the revision of repayment schedule. However, in light of the Counterparty's current financial status, the collection of full amount of receivables has become difficult.