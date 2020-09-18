Money Forward : Notice of Changing the Trade Name of a Consolidated Subsidiary

Log in
09/18/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail .

September 18, 2020

Company Name:

Money Forward, Inc.

Representative:

Yosuke Tsuji

Representative Director, President and CEO

(Securities Code: 3994,

Stock Exchange: TSE Mothers)

Inquiries:

Naoya Kanesaka

Director, Executive Officer and CFO

(TEL: +81-3-6453-9160)

Notice of Changing the Trade Name of a Consolidated Subsidiary

MF KESSAI, Inc. ("MF KESSAI"), one of consolidated subsidiaries of Money Forward, Inc. (the "Company"), announces today that it has decided, by a resolution of its Board of Directors and a resolution of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on September 18, 2020, to change its trade name as follows.

1. Change in trade name

(1) New trade name

Money Forward Kessai, Inc.

(2) Reason for the change

The Company was founded in May 2012 and has been offering various services to become a "financial platform for all." MF KESSAI, which will change the trade name this time was founded in March 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and has been offering BPO and online invoicing service MF KESSAI, and accounts receivable financing service MF KESSAI Early Payment, driving the growth of Money Forward Finance domain. MF KESSAI will change the trade name to clarify its presence as Money Forward's group company, strengthen the alliance within the group, and raise brand value for better customer satisfaction.

In relation to the change in trade name, the service names offered by MF KESSAI will also be changed. MF KESSAI will be Money Forward Kessai, and MF KESSAI Early Payment will be Money Forward Early Payment.

  1. New corporate logo
  2. Scheduled date of trade name change November 2, 2020
    • Service names will also be changed on the same day.

2. Outline of the subsidiary

Company name

MF KESSAI, Inc.

Location

1-6-1, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Title and name of

Representative Director and President, Naomichi Tomiyama

representative

Business

BPO and online invoicing service, MF KESSAI

Accounts receivable financing service, MF KESSAI Early Payment

Date established

March 16, 2017

Amount of capital

450 million yen

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Money Forward Inc. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:34:11 UTC
