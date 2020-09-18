Money Forward : Notice of Changing the Trade Name of a Consolidated Subsidiary

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail .

September 18, 2020 Company Name: Money Forward, Inc. Representative: Yosuke Tsuji Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 3994, Stock Exchange: TSE Mothers) Inquiries: Naoya Kanesaka Director, Executive Officer and CFO (TEL: +81-3-6453-9160)

Notice of Changing the Trade Name of a Consolidated Subsidiary

MF KESSAI, Inc. ("MF KESSAI"), one of consolidated subsidiaries of Money Forward, Inc. (the "Company"), announces today that it has decided, by a resolution of its Board of Directors and a resolution of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on September 18, 2020, to change its trade name as follows.

1. Change in trade name

(1) New trade name

Money Forward Kessai, Inc.

(2) Reason for the change

The Company was founded in May 2012 and has been offering various services to become a "financial platform for all." MF KESSAI, which will change the trade name this time was founded in March 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and has been offering BPO and online invoicing service MF KESSAI, and accounts receivable financing service MF KESSAI Early Payment, driving the growth of Money Forward Finance domain. MF KESSAI will change the trade name to clarify its presence as Money Forward's group company, strengthen the alliance within the group, and raise brand value for better customer satisfaction.

In relation to the change in trade name, the service names offered by MF KESSAI will also be changed. MF KESSAI will be Money Forward Kessai, and MF KESSAI Early Payment will be Money Forward Early Payment.