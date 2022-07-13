Money Forward : Presentation Material for FY11/22 2Q Financial Results

Extending Gratitude on Our 10th Anniversary

Money Forward, Inc. celebrated its 10th anniversary on May 18, 2022.

Our business, which kicked off in a studio apartment, has evolved over this decade with the support of

all of our stakeholders, represented by our users, business partners, and shareholders. I would like to take this opportunity to once again express my sincere gratitude.

Our mission "Money Forward. Move your life forward" embodies our wish to alleviate to any extent possible the financial

concerns and hassles of individuals and companies by offering our services, helping people to spend time on what they genuinely want to do. We thereby hope to encourage everyone to take on challenges and create a forward-looking and optimistic society.

Currently, there are 13.3 million-plusMoney Forward ME users, 210,000-plus businesses using our back-office cloud services, and 40-plus financial institutions with whom we engage in co-creation. Meanwhile, the cumulative amount of receivables purchased in our financing service has topped ¥50 billion. Furthermore, having acquired six companies, we have grown into a diverse group with over 1,600 members from 20 countries.

The year 2022 has brought about drastic changes in the external environment, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the rise in US long-term interest rate, and a rapidly depreciating yen, making the economic outlook uncertain. While preparing for any unforeseen circumstances, we will continue to engage in growth and innovation with the aim of maximizing our medium- to long-term cash flow and corporate value, and thus strive to meet the expectations of our stakeholders.

All Money Forward members will make a concerted effort to provide services that move society forward as much as possible, while embracing our mission, vision, values, and culture (MVVC). To this end, we ask for your ongoing support and guidance.

Yosuke Tsuji, Representative Director, President and CEO

Money Forward, Inc.