  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Money Forward, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3994   JP3869960009

MONEY FORWARD, INC.

(3994)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
3590.00 JPY   +0.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Money Forward : Presentation Material for FY11/22 2Q Financial Results

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Financial Results for the

2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year

Ending November 30, 2022

July 13, 2022

Our Business

P.4

Highlights in FY11/22 Q2

P.11

Financial Performance of Each Business Domain in FY11/22 Q2

P.23

Progress on Growth Strategy

P.45

Other Initiatives

P.77

Guidance for FY11/22 on and later

P.82

Appendix

P.88

Extending Gratitude on Our 10th Anniversary

Money Forward, Inc. celebrated its 10th anniversary on May 18, 2022.

Our business, which kicked off in a studio apartment, has evolved over this decade with the support of

all of our stakeholders, represented by our users, business partners, and shareholders. I would like to take this opportunity to once again express my sincere gratitude.

Our mission "Money Forward. Move your life forward" embodies our wish to alleviate to any extent possible the financial

concerns and hassles of individuals and companies by offering our services, helping people to spend time on what they genuinely want to do. We thereby hope to encourage everyone to take on challenges and create a forward-looking and optimistic society.

Currently, there are 13.3 million-plusMoney Forward ME users, 210,000-plus businesses using our back-office cloud services, and 40-plus financial institutions with whom we engage in co-creation. Meanwhile, the cumulative amount of receivables purchased in our financing service has topped ¥50 billion. Furthermore, having acquired six companies, we have grown into a diverse group with over 1,600 members from 20 countries.

The year 2022 has brought about drastic changes in the external environment, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the rise in US long-term interest rate, and a rapidly depreciating yen, making the economic outlook uncertain. While preparing for any unforeseen circumstances, we will continue to engage in growth and innovation with the aim of maximizing our medium- to long-term cash flow and corporate value, and thus strive to meet the expectations of our stakeholders.

All Money Forward members will make a concerted effort to provide services that move society forward as much as possible, while embracing our mission, vision, values, and culture (MVVC). To this end, we ask for your ongoing support and guidance.

Yosuke Tsuji, Representative Director, President and CEO

Money Forward, Inc.

3

Launched Website to Commemorate 10th Anniversary (https://10th.moneyforward.com/)

The website introduces our efforts to date under the theme "10 Forwards."

Move forward

with global members

(Since 2018)

2022

Move finance forward

Move safety and usability forward

10th

to spur business growth

anniv.

in the new era of fintech

(Since 2017)

(Since 2015)

Move financial experiences forward

Move forward

to drive further challenges

by co-creating with partners

(Since 2017)

(Since 2015)

Move services forward

Move organizations forward

by spreading corporate culture

to empathize with users'

(Since 2016)

financial concerns

(Since 2012)

Move forward with various

Move forward with regions:

companies

that share a common future vision

Move services forward

from Fukuoka to Hokkaido

(Since 2017)

to fortify back offices

(Since 2015)

(Since 2013)

2012

Founded

* The website is only available in Japanese.

Our Business

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Money Forward Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 216 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2022 -4 781 M -35,0 M -35,0 M
Net cash 2022 19 718 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 -37,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 192 B 1 406 M 1 406 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,13x
EV / Sales 2023 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 248
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart MONEY FORWARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Money Forward, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONEY FORWARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 585,00 JPY
Average target price 5 609,09 JPY
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Tsuji President, CEO & Representative Director
Shunsuke Uchikawa Chief Financial Officer
Takuya Nakade Chief Technology Officer
Hirokazu Ban Director, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Nobuaki Kurumatani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONEY FORWARD, INC.-47.04%1 406
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.57%1 978 279
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.47%53 648
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.27%48 994
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.47%48 215
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.28%43 534